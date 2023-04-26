Elijah Craig becomes a Worldwide Supplier and the Official Bourbon of the Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America announced today a multi-year partnership that makes Elijah Craig the “Official Bourbon” and a Worldwide Supplier of the Ryder Cup.

The Elijah Craig partnership will be showcased at the 2023 Ryder Cup, which takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from September 29 – October 1, and the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.



Elijah Craig is credited as the “Father of Bourbon” for being the first to char oak barrels to make bourbon and inspires today’s award-winning family of whiskeys. Elijah Craig Bourbon and Rye Whiskey, as well as a custom Ryder Cup signature cocktail will be available course-wide at each event.

Spectators will experience Elijah Craig through a prominent digital media presence across the PGA of America’s and Ryder Cup’s social and digital channels including custom content, run-of-site media and authentic integration across social platforms. Ryder Cup and Bourbon enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to purchase special bottlings of Elijah Craig to commemorate the 2023 Ryder Cup.

European Captain Luke Donald and U.S. Captain Zach Johnson will lead their teams this fall in Rome.

First established in 1927, the biennial competition pits 12 of the top professional golfers from the U.S. and Europe against each other in a head-to-head match play competition and has become one of the world’s greatest sporting events, captivating an audience of millions around the globe to watch the Ryder Cup.

Elijah Craig continues to leave its mark on the golf world, where it is also the Official Bourbon and Whiskey Supplier of the PGA of America, PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and an official partner of the PGA National Club Championship. Elijah Craig also serves as the “The Official Bourbon” of PGA TOUR Professional Golfer Max Homa and sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis Renner.



Speaking about the new partnership, Max Stefka, Group Product Director, Elijah Craig Bourbon, said: “It's an honor to pair Elijah Craig’s quality craftsmanship with the unparalleled history of the Ryder Cup. Few events across the world inspire such passion and pride, and we look forward to celebrating every moment over a glass of Elijah Craig.”



Guy Kinnings, Ryder Cup Director, said: “The Ryder Cup is renowned for its incredible atmosphere and this is helped by world class hospitality for our spectators. As one of the world’s top tourist attractions and a first-time host, Rome promises to be a special occasion this September. Elijah Craig Bourbon will be a fantastic addition to our partner community and we look forward to working together to bring their product range to our spectators.”



Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer of the PGA of America, added: “Elijah Craig’s presence at the 2023 Ryder Cup will be a great enhancement to the overall spectator experience. As one of the most prestigious events in sports, we are delighted to have Elijah Craig Bourbon and its unparalleled taste and quality as part of the Ryder Cup festivities at Marco Simone and Bethpage.”