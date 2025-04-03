Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Elijah Craig Releases Limited Edition 2025 PGA Championship Commemorative Bottle

Attention, bourbon connoisseurs, we've got something you may be interested in.
Elijah Craig has released a special, limited-edition commemorative bottle of its iconic 94-Proof Small Batch Bourbon to celebrate the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The limited-edition release features a unique design, including special labels that proudly display both the "Official Bourbon" designation and the official 2025 PGA Championship logo. Each bottle is sealed with a gold coin cork, and are crafted from carefully selected barrels from Heaven Hill Distillery's Q and H1 rickhouses, paying homage to the PGA Championship's return to Quail Hollow Club.
In addition to the limited-edition release, Elijah Craig will host on-course activations throughout the PGA Championship - which still has limited available tickets remaining - providing attendees with exclusive opportunities to experience the rich, full-bodied flavor of this award-winning Bourbon. These activations, including the Elijah Craig Speakeasy will offer fans the chance to enjoy Elijah Craig craft cocktails, interactive experiences, and learn more about the brand's legacy as the First to Char Oak Barrels to make Bourbon.
The commemorative 2025 PGA Championship Elijah Craig edition will be available in limited quantities, nationally.
