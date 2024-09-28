Eric Bogar Leads by One After Two Rounds of 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship

Eric Bogar felt like he played pretty well in Thursday’s opening round of the 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship.

If he could just improve his putting in Friday’s second round, he liked his chances of going low.

Bogar (Houston, Texas) did just that, riding a red-hot putter to a 7-under-par 65 on Sunriver Resort’s Woodlands course. He heads into the weekend with a one-stroke lead at 8-under-par 135.

First round co-leader Steve Holmes (Simi Valley, Calif.) and Robert Russell (Stilwell, Kansas) are T-2, one shot back at 7-under-par 136. Jeff Gove (Sandpoint, Idaho), Alan Morin (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and first-round co-leader Greg Bisconti (South Salem, N.Y.) are T-4, two back at 6-under-par 137. Eight players are three shots back at 5-under-par 138.

Robert Russell is one shot back.

Bogar, a PGA Assistant Golf Professional at Golfcrest Country Club, entered the second round T-26 after shooting 1-under-par 70 at the Meadows course on Thursday. His emphasis on improving the rhythm in his putting stroke paid off early as he drained birdie putts on his first two holes, from 15 feet at the par-5 10th and 25 feet on the par-4 11th.

“It was huge because I hit it great yesterday and didn’t really make any putts,” said Bogar. “I made one putt probably over four or five feet in length. Focusing on that rhythm and slowing my stroke down was huge. I just continued to do it all day.”

Following a birdie on the par-4 13th and bogey at the par-4 14th, Bogar tallied a pair of birdies on holes 15 and 17 to make the turn at 4-under-par 32. He added birdies at the par-4 2nd, par-4 4th and par-3 7th holes as well as a bogey on the par-4 8th. His ninth and final birdie of the day came at the par-4 9th where the blazing putter struck again. After his drive settled behind a tree, Bogar hit a punch six-iron from roughly 148 yards to 25-30 feet and made the putt.

Eric Bogar.

“I played solid,” said Bogar. “I hit good shots. My mind is good at being patient. I’m liking the discipline I’m having out here. I’m hitting it well and I usually keep the ball in play. It all boils down to chipping and putting for me most of the time.”

Holmes, a PGA Teaching Professional at Rustic Canyon Golf Course, also started his second round on the Woodland’s back-nine. He recorded three birdies and three bogeys to make the turn at even-par 36.

On his back nine, he birdied the par-5 1st, par-4 2nd and par-4 4th. He made bogey on the par-3 5th and par-5 6th en route to a 1-under-par 71.

Steve Holmes.

“It was kind of up and down,” said Holmes. “I was all over the place, made some birdies and made a bunch of bogeys. It all netted out.”

Russell, the PGA Head Golf Professional at Nicklaus Golf Club at Lionsgate, totalled five birdies that helped offset a trio of bogeys for a 2-under-par 70 on the Woodlands course.

Gove, a PGA Life Member from the Pacific Northwest PGA Section, shot 2-under-par 69 (Meadows) after a first-round 4-under-par 68 (Woodlands).

Morin, a PGA Assistant Golf Professional at The Club at Ibis in West Palm Beach, Fla., followed his opening-round 3-under-par 68 (Meadows) with a 3-under-par 69 (Woodlands) on Friday.

Defending champion Bob Sowards, PGA Director of Instruction at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio, is T-7 at 5-under after recording a 3-under 69 on the Woodlands course.

In addition to the Leo Fraser Trophy, named after the 16th president of the PGA of America, players are competing for a $335,000 purse, including the winner’s share of $29,800.

The top 35 finishers will earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team to compete in the 2025 Senior PGA Championship on the Blue Course at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, May 19-25.

The 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship continues tomorrow on Sunriver Resort’s Meadows course before a second cut to the low 70 scorers and ties.