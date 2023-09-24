Europe Retains Solheim Cup in Spain After Ciganda's Heroic Clinching Point

What a weekend of team golf.

Courtesy of the 24 talented European and American players, the world was treated to three days of absolutely remarkable play at the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

What started with the U.S. Team, captained by Stacy Lewis, blazing out to a Friday morning 4-0 lead ended with a rousing Sunday singles session, where each team traded blows back and forth along the southern Spanish hillside.

In the end, it was the hometown hero, Carlota Ciganda, that clinched the cup for Team Europe.

After stuffing her wedge to within three feet on the 16th hole, Ciganda followed up with a dart that proved to be the dagger on the par-3 17th, sinking birdie to defeat 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Nelly Korda to win 2&1.

Maja Stark, playing the match before Ciganda and Korda, downed reigning U.S. Women's Champion Allison Corpuz, clearing the way for her Spanish teammate to receive the ultimate honor of winning the Solheim Cup on her home soil.

The U.S. Team put up a valiant effort from start to finish, but that extra half point came just out of reach for Stacy Lewis' team. Even Justin Thomas, who will be playing in this week's Ryder Cup in Rome , was watching:

The good news is, they won't have to wait long for revenge: the 2024 Solheim Cup is next fall near Washington D.C. at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, as the event returns to even years.