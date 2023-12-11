Families From Across the Country Enjoy Quality Time Together, Make Memories at Inaugural PGA Family Golf Championship at PGA West

Nearly 150 people from 24 states teed it up and bridged the generation gap at the inaugural PGA Family Golf Championship Dec. 9-10 at PGA West in La Quinta, California.

The field consisted of 60-plus families, with teams comprised of some combination of mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, uncles, aunts, and grandparents enjoying the ideal weather and picturesque views of PGA West's Pete Dye Mountain and Dunes courses.

2023 PGA Family Golf Inaugural Champions:

PGA Professional Division Champion : Team Gordies Groupies – Dave DeSantis, PGA; Holly DeSantis and Gordie Gatrell (grandson), Salt Lake City, Utah - Even

2-player Division Champion : Team CJ Lim – Sean Lim and son Carter, Shady Canyon, Calif., +13

4-player Division Champion: Team Kolawiecki Krew – Jason Krawiecki and son Asher; Mark Kolas and daughter Marley, Leesburg, Va., +54

All three of the division champions were awarded PGA West license plate plaques and bag tags.

Each team consisted of at least one adult and one junior. A modified alternate shot format required an adult and junior each to hit a tee shot. The pair selected the best of the two and from there played alternate shots until the ball was holed.

For participating, each player received adidas pullovers and hats, and each team received a photo in a PGA Family Golf Championship frame. They also were treated to a pizza and pasta party after the first day of competition with a taco truck and ice cream provided at the conclusion of the competition.

Prior to the event, golfers competed in a long drive, closest-to-the-hole and putting contest. Below are the winners:

Long Drive (simulator)

Orange Tee – Christian Kondratiuk, 313 yards – Dallas, Texas

White Tee - Edward Conway, 285 yards, Blue Bell, Penn.

Teal Tee - Landon Sims, 272 yards, Acme, Mich.

Navy Tee - Asher Krawiecki, 220 yards, Leesburg, Va.

Closest-to-the-Hole (simulator)

Adult - Toby Rue, 10' 2", Las Cruces, New Mexico

Junior - Carter Lim, 8' 1", Shady Canyon, Calif.

Putting Contest

Carter Lim, 2'8", Shady Canyon, Calif.

PGA Family Golf launched nationally in 2022. It was inspired by the innovative and welcoming team-based format of the PGA of America’s successful PGA Jr. League program. PGA Family Golf brings family members of all ages and skill levels together on multi-generational teams, each comprising 2-4 players, with a minimum of one adult and one junior. Local programs are hosted exclusively by PGA and LPGA Professionals.

A site has yet to be selected for 2024. For more information on the 2024 PGA Family Golf Championship, click here.

PGA FAMILY GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP CHIP SHOTS

FORMAT:

Modified alternate shot where an adult and junior each hit a tee shot. The pair selected the best tee shot and played alternate shot until the ball was holed. Each team had at least one adult and one junior.

PGA OF AMERICA GOLF PROFESSIONAL FAMILY TIME:

There were six PGA of America Golf Professionals playing with their families in the event including Mike Abate, PGA and his son Nicholas (Charles T. Myers Golf Club, Charlotte, North Carolina); Michael D’Agostino, PGA and his son Anthony (Penfield Country Club, New York); Dave DeSantis, PGA, wife Holly DeSantis and grandson Gordie Gatrell (Golf Galaxy, Salt Lake City, Utah); Todd Hansen, PGA, and son Karsten (Copper River Country Club, Fresno, Calif.); Alex Iguchi, PGA, and son Akira (PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida); and Darci Olsen, PGA, husband Joey and daughter Randli (Glenmoor Golf Club, South Jordan, Utah);

PGA JR. LEAGUE PLAYERS

There were 48 PGA Jr. League players, who participated in 2023, in the field.

24 STATES REPRESENTED

The following 24 states were represented in the championship: