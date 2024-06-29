Five Keys to Hit Your Fairway Woods Better

In Thursday's first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cam Young hit a beautiful fairway wood from 273 yards to 3 feet . Fairway wood shots like this are shots that most amateur golfers can only dream of hitting. For most, just getting a fairway wood airborne is a significant achievement.

Struggling to hit fairway woods consistently off the deck, or the tee? You're in good company.

Many golfers grapple with these longer clubs. But fear not, with the right techniques and practice, you can start hitting fairway woods better and add some serious distance and accuracy to your game.

Try these tips:

Get Fairway Woods That Suit Your Swing

First and foremost, it's crucial to have the correct fairway woods in your bag. The loft and shaft flex should suit your swing speed and personal preferences. Once you have the right club, it's time to focus on your setup and swing.

Trust The Equipment

Another key element is to trust the club's loft. Fairway woods are designed to provide lift, so avoid trying to help the ball into the air by scooping or flipping your wrists at impact. Instead, trust the club's loft and focus on making solid, confident contact.

Understand How To Hit a Fairway Wood Properly

When hitting fairway woods off the fairway, a common mistake is to try and lift the ball into the air. Instead, focus on making solid contact with the ball at impact. Position the ball slightly forward in your stance, just inside your front heel. This setup promotes a slightly descending blow, ensuring clean contact with the ball.

Rhythm & Tempo

In terms of the swing, it's essential to maintain a smooth tempo and rhythm. Fairway woods are designed to sweep the ball off the turf, unlike hitting irons, where you may take a divot after the ball. To achieve this, focus on a shallow angle of attack. Stay behind the ball at impact and maintain your spine angle through the swing. This will help you strike the ball cleanly and get the ball airborne.

Practice, Practice, Practice

Remember, practice is the key to improvement. Dedicate time on the driving range, hitting fairway woods off the turf. Focus on your setup, tempo, and maintaining a smooth, shallow angle of attack. As you become more comfortable, you'll notice increased confidence when reaching for your fairway woods on the course. The more you practice, the more you'll improve.

Hitting your fairway woods better requires the right equipment, proper setup, a smooth swing, and lots of practice. By focusing on these key elements, you'll soon find yourself confidently hitting your fairway woods. Remember, like any aspect of golf, improvement takes time and dedication, so be patient and enjoy the process.

Brendon Elliott is a PGA Coach in the Orlando area. Check out his profile here, or find a coach near you.