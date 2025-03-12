Five Quick Golf Tips & Drills By Women, For Women

If you're a female golfer who is working on your game – you've come to the right place.

Here's a collection of a few quick golf coaching tips from PGA of America Golf Professionals, just for you.

Hanger Trick for Grip

Joanna Coe breaks down how you can use a simple plastic hanger to eliminate any casting or scooping in your swing.

Better Alignment, Better Results

Fix your alignment with this two-step drill from Mackenzie Mack.

Stuck in the Bunker? Get Out Quick

Dr. Alison Curdt, PGA breaks down how you can adjust your clubface to pop your ball out of the bunker with ease.

Quick Tips for Great Shots

Dr. Alison Curdt, PGA, breaks down how to replicate this amazing shot from Leona Maguire

Escape Tricky Situations

Abby Parsons, PGA, gives you a step-by-step guide to get out of the sand.