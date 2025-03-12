Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Five Quick Golf Tips & Drills By Women, For Women

By Abbi Kasitz
Published on

If you're a female golfer who is working on your game – you've come to the right place.
Here's a collection of a few quick golf coaching tips from PGA of America Golf Professionals, just for you.
If you want a more hands-on, personal approach, find a PGA Coach near you!
Hanger Trick for Grip
Joanna Coe breaks down how you can use a simple plastic hanger to eliminate any casting or scooping in your swing.
Better Alignment, Better Results
Fix your alignment with this two-step drill from Mackenzie Mack.
Stuck in the Bunker? Get Out Quick
Dr. Alison Curdt, PGA breaks down how you can adjust your clubface to pop your ball out of the bunker with ease.
Quick Tips for Great Shots
Dr. Alison Curdt, PGA, breaks down how to replicate this amazing shot from Leona Maguire
Escape Tricky Situations
Abby Parsons, PGA, gives you a step-by-step guide to get out of the sand.

