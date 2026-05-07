Florida A&M University Goes Wire-to-Wire to Win DI Title at 39th PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Florida A&M University, led by sensational sophomore Sascha Robinson, won the Men’s Division I title Wednesday in the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase and Kohler Co.

Robinson fired a 6-under 65 at The Park to boost the Rattlers to a 12-shot victory over North Carolina A&T State University. FAMU won in wire-to-wire fashion.

“We were just trying to play our golf,” Florida A&M Coach Mike Rice said. “Just keep doing what we do. We knew they (North Carolina A&T) were going to come at us, but we were ready for it.”

The Rattlers also won PWCC titles in 2000—when Rice was a player—and 2024. They led by seven shots after each of the first two rounds, then closing the title out with a 7-under performance.

“This tournament, especially to me, being one that I got a chance to play in and win my senior year, and then to come back a couple years ago and finally get it done after so many years of being close, it means a lot,” Rice said. “It's our national championship. No question. The PGA of America is amazing. The way they run this event, they run it just like the PGA Championship.”

Robinson put on a Scottie Scheffler-like performance. He was the only player to shoot all three rounds in the 60s (67, 69 and 65), and the 6-foot-6 sophomore played the par-5s in 7-under.

More impressively, he played the week with a right knee injury after dealing with back issues all season that kept him from winning until Wednesday.

“My knee was aching pretty much the whole tournament,” said Robinson, who won twice as a freshman. “The year didn’t go the way I wanted, so it’s great to win this week.

“We unfortunately didn't win in our conference tournament, but as a team we really grinded over this last month in preparation for this. And it means a lot.”

"We all know how good Sascha is,” Rice said. “This week everybody got to see it."

Quade Woods of Alabama State University finished second after a 69. Pedro Pereira (67-211) of North Carolina A&T State University was third.

Western New Mexico University won the Division II Men’s title in its first PWCC Championship, led by Medalist Jacob Alcorta.

The Mustangs started the final round with a five-shot lead over Morehouse College and they gradually extended their advantage to 14 shots with a team score of 299.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Western New Mexico University Coach Harry O’Callahan. “So delighted for them, every single one of them, one through five, and (assistant) Adam (Niles). Just such a sweet way to finish the year.

“And so impactful, massive for all of them, just to see that they can do it and to get one over the line. It's not easy to win a college golf tournament. Just so proud of the way they handled the week. You live how you play, and you play how you live.”

Alcorta started the final round with a six-shot lead, but that advantage was gone after he played his first five holes in 4-over and Denis Asabia of Livingstone College was 2-under.

“I got punched in the face early, and I had to fight through a lot of adversity and just try to get myself calm,” said Alcorta, a sophomore. “Honestly, I was nervous and just had bad swings and missed putts and just made a few mental mistakes out there. I calmed down and realized I had to get my head back in the game.”

Alcorta steadied himself by playing his last 13 holes in 1-under to pull away for a four-shot victory over Asaba. He said it was his “biggest win, by a mile.”

“It's crazy winning the first individual and then my first team,” he said. “It’s something I've never experienced.”

NaShawn Tyson of Florida Atlantic University won the Men’s Individual title by two shots over Arsit Areephun of University of Delaware. Tyson opened with a pair of 68s to take a three-shot lead over Areephun and closed with a 67 for a 10-under 203.

Tyson led by five with seven holes left, but Areephum (66) rallied with an eagle on the par-4 16th hole to cut the lead to one. Tyson birdied the 17th to lead by two going to the final hole.

“My head is spinning right now. It was a very fun finish there,” said Tyson, who wore the same shirt he had on when he won last year’s Palm Beach Kennel Club County Amateur at The Park. “I finally made a few putts there. Trying to close the door, but it was really fun.”

