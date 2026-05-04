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Category - Amateur Programs

WATCH LIVE: 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

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Round 1 of the 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship!
Find the complete leaderboard here.
Find more Information on the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship here.

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