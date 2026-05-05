Alcorta and Cunningham Shine Amid Rain Delay, Carter Leads Women Team Medalist After First Day at PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Jacob Alcorta isn’t used to playing golf in a downpour, but he was raining birdies all over The Park in Monday’s first round of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase and Kohler Co.

The sophomore at Western New Mexico University rolled in a 25-foot putt at the final hole for his seventh birdie of the day to tie J.D. Cunningham for the first-round Division II Medalist lead at 3-under 68.

“It was really fun to be out there and enjoy making seven birdies. It was a roller coaster,” Alcorta said. “I've never played in rain like that before in my life. I'm from the desert, so that was new, but it was kind of cool to see.”

The showers led to a 2 1/2 -hour delay during the morning wave, but it didn’t slow down Alcorta once play resumed. He had three birdies on his last six holes.

“Whenever I play smart, I feel like anybody can make a birdie,” Alcorta said. “I’m very proud of how many birdies I made today. Seven birdies is a lot.”

Cunningham, a sophomore at Morehouse College, made five birdies against two bogeys during his 68. He played in the first group of the day, setting the tone for the Eagles to open a 3-shot lead at 12-over in the Division II Team Competition over Western New Mexico University.

“I wanted to shoot something for everybody else to follow,” Cunningham said. “I just knew I was going to play really well today. I just felt it in my heart and obviously in my head, too. I'm happy I shot what I shot today, but I definitely can do better tomorrow.”

Morehouse College coach Edgar Evans was pleased with his team grinding out their scores even though most of them shared Cunningham’s belief they could have shot a better score.

“It says a lot about our process and being steady,” Evans said. “You can’t win the tournament on the first day, but you can lose it. The best thing is they all thought they could have saved a few shots, and hopefully they’ll do that the next two days.”

Sanaa Carter of North Carolina State University birdied the 18th hole to take the lead in the Women’s Team Division Medalist at 2-over 73. Carter birdied two of her first five holes to lead by a stroke over Thaiz Amezcua of Texas Southern.

“I’m familiar with the course because I played it on the Underrated Tour a few years back and I knew what spots to hit,” Carter said. “I was hitting the ball far today with the wind and I was able to use that to my advantage.”

Amezcua shot her 74 despite playing the par-5s in 2-over. She made two birdies in her last six holes.

“The course was just beautiful,” Amezcua said. “I was just trying to be my best self. I don’t try to compete with everybody else. I try to compete with myself.”

Amezcua helped Texas Southern take a one-shot lead over Texas A&M International-Corpus Christi at 26-over.

“My ladies had a good day today,” coach Willie Shankle, PGA said. “That rain delay kind of set us back a little bit, but they regrouped. They made a lot of big putts. Hopefully, tomorrow we can hit the ball in the fairway, hit the ball on the green and the putts won’t be as long.”

Because of the rain delay, the Men’s D I Team Division, the Women’s Individual Division and the Men’s Individual Division didn’t finish their first round Monday.

Alexis Faieta of University of North Carolina Wilmington leads the Women’s Individual division after a 4-under 67 that included a hole-out from the sand for eagle on the par-4 14th hole. She has an eight-shot lead over four players.

Nashawn Tyson from Florida Atlantic University leads the Men’s Individual division after a 3-under 68. He has a two-shot advantage over four players still on the course.

Florida A&M leads the Men’s Division I at 1-under through 14 holes, four ahead of North Carolina AT&T State University. Sascha Robinson of Florida A&M is tied for the Men’s Division I Medalist lead at 4-under with Andrea Roman of University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Play resumes Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. with players in Men’s DI Team & Individual competitions staying in the same groupings for the second round. The PWCC is televised on Golf Channel from 4-7 p.m.