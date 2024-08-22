Florida Golf Trips: Delray Beach's The Seagate is a World-Class Experience

In April 2023, Delray Beach, Florida's The Seagate Golf Club closed for a full renovation of its 18-hole championship course.

At the time, it was already recognized as one of Palm Beach County’s most popular, pristine and challenging championship golf courses. However, due to each of its holes’ renovations, the course is preparing for a further rise in its popularity.

After all, world-renowned architect J. Drew Rogers oversaw the entire renovation of the “Gentleman” Joe Lee design, which was originally focused on course management and shot making skills. As a result of Rogers’ redesign, Lee’s legacy remains fully intact.

“Drew was careful to honor Joe’s legacy and original vision for the course, while also applying a few of his own improvements to its design and playability,” says PGA of America Golf Professional Frank Lostaglio, Seagate's Director of Golf. “In doing so, he has maintained the course’s beauty, challenged golfers in new ways and kept the course’s history and soul intact.”

Renovation creates a golf course designed for everyone

Committed to designing and redesigning golf courses with elements that enhance golfers’ experiences and overall playability, Rogers has created a golfing experience that will challenge—yet also appeal to—golfers of all ages and skill levels.

The wide fairways on the back nine of The Seagate Golf Club. (AdVenture Photography)

A $16 million investment, the renovation included new greens and bunker complexes on every hole. Additionally, due to the renovation, each green has new Tiff Eagle Bermudagrass, while every fairway has new Bimini Bermudagrass. Not to mention, the Bimini Bermudagrass was installed on each area of the course that has rough as well.

In order to enhance golfers’ experiences even more, the investment included upgrades to the course’s entire golf car fleet. If golfers prefer to walk, they can do so, too. While walking, they’re encouraged to use the course’s new Motocaddy M7 electric push carts, which have GPS capabilities.

To celebrate the course’s renovation and prepare for its future, Seagate's back nine holes were open for play in December 2023. Three months later, its front nine holes opened for play as well, enabling members (and their guests) to witness the extensive renovation for themselves.

From its new course rating of 73.1 and new slope rating of 134, to its countless renovations (such as drainage, irrigation and landscaping, in addition to its updated bunkers, fairways, greens, tees and turfgrasses), the upgrades are certainly considerable and immediately noticeable.

Consequently, Lostaglio is excited about the coming years, as he has lofty expectations for the club.

(AdVenture Photography)

“The Seagate Golf Club hosted the U.S. Open qualifier in 2014 and the LPGA Legends Tour in 2014, 2015 and 2016,” he says. “We look forward to hosting more events of this caliber down the road.”

Food & beverage, practice areas are world-class

To further increase its likelihood of hosting future professional events, The Seagate Golf Club’s practice facility has been expanded to an acre. Moreover, its short game area was renovated, prior to the course’s re-opening.

“Golfers can now practice from two different bunkers, as well as hit different types of shots to various targets, including short chip shots and 55-yard wedge shots,” Lostaglio emphasizes.

There's plenty of room to practice at The Seagate. (AdVenture Photography)

Finally, the club’s 41,064-square-foot clubhouse and dining outlets (particularly its dining room and grille room) were renovated, too.

“We are also continuously expanding our food and beverage program, while working to maintain a world-class experience, from our service to our course conditions,” Lostaglio states.

"The Seagate delivers a uniquely extraordinary experience." Frank Lostaglio, PGA

In order to ensure more people can partake in the club’s extensive renovations, The Seagate Golf Club offers a unique opportunity for folks that aren’t members or members’ guests. If they stay at Delray Beach’s The Seagate Hotel & Spa, they can golf at the club as well.

“Hotel guests also enjoy exclusive access to a beach club, fitness facilities, racquets courts (with pickleball and tennis) and a yacht club,” Lostaglio adds. “By combining these offerings, The Seagate Hotel & Spa delivers a uniquely extraordinary experience, in addition to golf.”

