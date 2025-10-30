Florida's The Park to Host 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

The PGA of America announced today that The Park in West Palm Beach, Florida, will host the 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship (PWCC) presented by Chase and Kohler.

The 39th edition of the “Most Culturally Significant Championship in Collegiate Golf” will be contested May 4-6 and will showcase 120 athletes competing across four divisions: Men’s Team, Women’s Team, Men’s Individual and Women’s Individual.

The 54-hole stroke-play Championship will also feature Youth Day on May 2 as well as PGA WORKS Beyond the Green and the Welcome Reception on May 3.

Registration for teams and individual players opens Wednesday, January 14, at pgaworkscollegiate.org. Those interested in competing must register by Thursday, March 19.

“The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship is firmly established as one of collegiate golf’s premier events,” said PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague, PGA. “The PWCC continues to shine a national spotlight on exceptionally talented student-athletes from HBCUs, HSIs and other Minority-Serving Institutions across the country. This event’s impact resonates far beyond the golf course, and we are excited for what promises to be an unforgettable week in West Palm Beach.”

The individual competition is open to all minority men and women student-athletes playing collegiate golf at the Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA level, as well as minority women and men enrolled in one of the PGA of America’s PGA Golf Management University Programs.

The PWCC was established in 1986 to highlight golf programs at underserved and underrepresented Minority-Serving Institutions, providing a national platform for competition while educating and inspiring student-athletes to pursue career opportunities in the business of golf.

PGA WORKS Youth Day hosts local youth each year from community organizations to learn the basics of the game from expert PGA of America Golf Professionals, as well as career opportunities from PGA of America Career Consultants.

The PGA WORKS Beyond the Green career exploration event, held annually at the PWCC, provides participating student-athletes the chance to learn about and have premier access to various internships and employment opportunities in the golf industry and beyond, while learning from industry-leading companies and executives.

In a unique public private partnership between the city of West Palm Beach and the West Palm Golf Community Trust, The Park opened in 2023. The Park offers “Open Golf” for all ages and experience levels. The nearly 200-acre facility features rolling sands, mature trees, and a world-class, 18-hole golf course designed by Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner, and The Park co-founder Dirk Ziff. The Park also includes a lighted nine-hole, par-3 course; a 9-hole putting course; and a lighted two-sided driving range with a state-of-the-art practice facility. The Park’s nonprofit organization, The Path, provides dedicated youth programs and community outreach focused on golf and education.

The 15th hole at The Park.

“It is an incredible honor for The Park to serve as the host site for the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship,” said Brian Conley, PGA General Manager at The Park. “This event represents the very best of what golf can be; an inclusive, inspiring celebration of talent, perseverance, and opportunity. Welcoming these exceptional student-athletes to our course is not only a privilege, but a reflection of our commitment to making golf accessible to all. We look forward to providing a world-class experience that empowers competitors and leaves a lasting impact on our community.”