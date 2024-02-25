10 Interesting Facts About The Park West Palm

The latest edition of The Match comes to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 26 with Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang taking part in an under-the-lights, 12-hole skins game at The Park West Palm.

What separates this installment of The Match from its eight predecessors, however, is that The Park is a municipal course open to everyone. In fact, the first thing you see when you pull into the course's parking lot is a sign that confirms it.

"Open Golf."

That's just the beginning of what makes The Park special, though. Here's ten interesting facts on this incredibly unique golf course:

There's no water on the course. One thing you'll notice during The Match is the lack of a penalty area that includes water, which is rare for a course in South Florida. But don't worry, there's plenty of bunkers, some tiny and some massive, that give the course a ton of character.

Returning to its roots. The Park was once West Palm Beach Municipal Golf Course, and before that, West Palm Beach Country Club. Actually, The Match won't be the first time big stars walk the property — Arnold Palmer won the 1959 West Palm Beach Open on the same site.

Arnold Palmer gets his winner's check from the West Palm Beach Mayor.

A muni reborn. The course built up a loyal following among locals, but its conditions and upkeep suffered with insufficient funding. By 2018, it was closed. Recognizing an opportunity, a group of passionate Palm Beach County golfers, which included PGA CEO Seth Waugh and businessman Dirk Ziff, formed an agreement with the City of West Palm Beach to take over the course on a long-term lease. The Park opened on April 17, 2023.

"The magic sauce." That's how The Park's designer Gil Hanse describes the sandy layout. He, along with partner Jim Wagner and co-founder Ziff, ended up following their world-famous neighbor to the north, Seminole Golf Club, and use the sand ridge that The Park sits on to their advantage. The result? A lot of fun holes.

(Trey Wren/Sticks Golf)

Un-Florida like, in all ways. It's not just the lack of water that makes The Park standout in South Florida. There's a ton of width throughout the course that opens it up to hit all sorts of shots. Bunkers lurk, but they don't stifle creativity. Putts from 50 yards off the green are welcome.

Gettable par 5s. Each nine at The Park ends with two par 5s, while the other two (No. 1 and No. 15) are not super long, enticing golfers to give it a rip. Good shots? Rewarded. Bad shots? Not so much.

The 11th hole at The Park (Trey Wren/Sticks Golf)

No. 11 borders on signature status. The par 3 is short, beautiful but a beast, too. Take it from Cody Sinkler, The Park’s PGA Director of Golf Operations: “No. 11’s elevated tee shot gives a dramatic view of possibly the most unique and dynamic greens complex I’ve ever seen. It’s one of the best par 3s I’ve ever played."

No. 17 is a match-decider. With one of the largest bunkers on property bordering its front, the par-3 17th will be a crowd favorite for The Match. It tops out at 164 yards on the card, but still requires a pinpoint, with a green that stretches perpendicular to the tee (similar in a sense to No. 12 at Augusta National). How many skins will be on the line by this point?

The 17th hole at The Park. (Trey Wren/Sticks Golf)

The final stretch is design at its best. The 17th is part of a four-hole crescendo at The Park. It begins with a short par-5 in No. 15 that begs golfers to go for it. Same with the drivable par-4 16th. We already discusses No. 17's reputation. And then the 18th, a wide-open par 5 where anything can happen in front of the clubhouse. Did we mention The Park is pretty fun?