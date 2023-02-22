Follow Jon Rahm's Simple Move to Power Up Your Swing

If it wasn't official yet, it's official now: Jon Rahm is on a hot streak.

The Spaniard outdueled Max Homa at The Genesis Invitational last week, capturing his third PGA TOUR win in five starts this season with a two-shot victory at famed Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles.

A big part of Rahm's win was his consistent, powerful iron play and the data doesn't lie: He ranked first in Strokes Gained: Approach for the week.

In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares some insight into what makes Rahm's swing work so well, and a tip for you to focus on during your next practice session.

Are you looking for some expert golf guidance from someone who specializes in your experience and needs? Visit pga.com/coach today to find a PGA Coach near you who can help.