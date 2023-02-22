Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
quick coaching

Follow Jon Rahm's Simple Move to Power Up Your Swing

Published on
Jon Rahm has won five times in his last nine starts, including last week's Genesis Open title at The Riviera Country Club.

Jon Rahm has won five times in his last nine starts, including last week's Genesis Open title at The Riviera Country Club.(Getty Images)

If it wasn't official yet, it's official now: Jon Rahm is on a hot streak.
The Spaniard outdueled Max Homa at The Genesis Invitational last week, capturing his third PGA TOUR win in five starts this season with a two-shot victory at famed Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles.
A big part of Rahm's win was his consistent, powerful iron play and the data doesn't lie: He ranked first in Strokes Gained: Approach for the week.
In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares some insight into what makes Rahm's swing work so well, and a tip for you to focus on during your next practice session.
Are you looking for some expert golf guidance from someone who specializes in your experience and needs? Visit pga.com/coach today to find a PGA Coach near you who can help.

We also recommend

Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 08, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
quick coaching
Lessons from Jon Rahm’s Hawaiian Comeback Victory
The Surprising Reasons Behind Jon Rahm's Unique Swing
Game Changers
The Surprising Reasons Behind Jon Rahm's Unique Swing
Sync Up Your Chips Like Scottie Scheffler
Beginner
Sync Up Your Chips Like Scottie Scheffler
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech