Follow Jon Rahm's Simple Move to Power Up Your Swing
Published on
Jon Rahm has won five times in his last nine starts, including last week's Genesis Open title at The Riviera Country Club.(Getty Images)
If it wasn't official yet, it's official now: Jon Rahm is on a hot streak.
The Spaniard outdueled Max Homa at The Genesis Invitational last week, capturing his third PGA TOUR win in five starts this season with a two-shot victory at famed Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles.
A big part of Rahm's win was his consistent, powerful iron play and the data doesn't lie: He ranked first in Strokes Gained: Approach for the week.
In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares some insight into what makes Rahm's swing work so well, and a tip for you to focus on during your next practice session.
