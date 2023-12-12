Frisco Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham & Members of the Divine Nine Visit PGA Frisco

In partnership with Frisco Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham, the PGA of America recently hosted local community leaders and graduate chapter members of historically Black Greek sororities and fraternities of the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC), also known as the Divine Nine.

PGA of America’s Chief People Officer, Sandy Cross, Director of Golf & Operations, Paul Earnest, and Senior Director of Impact, PGA REACH, Kennie Sims, spoke to the members about the history of the PGA Frisco property, PGA of America's DEI efforts, PGA REACH programming and ways the members of the Divine Nine group can help engage.

It was an incredible day to connect, share and learn how to help grow the game in our Frisco Community.

It’s important the City of Frisco embraces everything the PGA of America is offering to our community. This event with the Divine Nine is just a small piece to the larger efforts of ensuring all feel welcomed to PGA Frisco and the game of golf – it’s a specific invitation to our communities of color. These facilities are out here not just for a select few, but for everyone. - Frisco Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham