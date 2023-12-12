Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Frisco Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham & Members of the Divine Nine Visit PGA Frisco

Published on

In partnership with Frisco Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham, the PGA of America recently hosted local community leaders and graduate chapter members of historically Black Greek sororities and fraternities of the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC), also known as the Divine Nine.
PGA of America’s Chief People Officer, Sandy Cross, Director of Golf & Operations, Paul Earnest, and Senior Director of Impact, PGA REACH, Kennie Sims, spoke to the members about the history of the PGA Frisco property, PGA of America's DEI efforts, PGA REACH programming and ways the members of the Divine Nine group can help engage. 
It was an incredible day to connect, share and learn how to help grow the game in our Frisco Community.
It’s important the City of Frisco embraces everything the PGA of America is offering to our community. This event with the Divine Nine is just a small piece to the larger efforts of ensuring all feel welcomed to PGA Frisco and the game of golf – it’s a specific invitation to our communities of color. These facilities are out here not just for a select few, but for everyone. - Frisco Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham
Head to this link to learn more about PGA Reach.

We also recommend

Welcome to Sports City USA: Frisco, TX
From the PGA
Welcome to Sports City USA: Frisco, TX
PGA of America Unveils Programming at New Coaching Center Powered by T-Mobile
From the PGA
PGA of America Unveils Programming at New Coaching Center Powered by T-Mobile
PGA Members Mackenzie Mack (middle) and Kendall Murphy (right) are both PGA WORKS Ambassadors.
Category - Amateur Programs
Over 20 Diverse PGA Professionals Showcase Careers in Golf for Student-Athletes at PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech