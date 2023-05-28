Frisco’s Finest: Stricker Wins KitchenAid Senior PGA in Playoff Over Harrington

Steve Stricker . . . or should we call him $teve $tricker?

The Wisconsin native has been absolute money as of late — especially when it comes to winning senior major championships.

Stricker was at it again on May 28, capturing the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship over Padraig Harrington in a one-hole playoff. Both players ended up at 18-under after the final hole, but an errant drive by Harrington left the door open for Stricker, who two-putted to victory on the 18th green at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco.

It’s his second senior major title of the season, and sixth overall of his career on the PGA TOUR Champions. Stricker also continues an incredible run of rounds of par or better with a 64-69 weekend, the latter of which marked his 49th consecutive score of par or better.

But perhaps nothing was better than finally hoisting the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy — a sterling prize he’d long eyed for his mantle back home.

“It’s been a lot of fun to compete out here,” Stricker said after his win. “This is one I wanted badly, so it’s pretty sweet.”

And it had to be even sweeter for Stricker to have his daughter Izzi, a freshman on the Wiconsin women’s golf team, to be caddying for him.

“She did a great job,” Stricker said, getting emotional while his proud daughter stood to the side, recording another memorable moment for the family. “It was a lot of fun. To spend all this time with your kids, it’s pretty special.”

So, too, is the performance Stricker put on in PGA Frisco’s first major championship. The course will see its next major in 2025 with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, followed in 2027 by the PGA Championship.

But for now, let’s relish the first one. We know Steve Stricker, the newest KitchenAid Senior PGA Champion in a long list of illustrious winners, sure will.

“Thanks to the PGA for putting on a great show,” said the newly-minted Champion. “It’s sure nice to come out on top.”