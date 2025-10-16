Go Off the Grid for the Ultimate Golf Getaway at Black Jack’s Crossing in Lajitas, Texas

Arguably, no other U.S.-based golf course is more remote than Black Jack’s Crossing at Lajitas Golf Resort.

In fact, Anthony McNamara, PGA Head Golf Professional, believes it may be the world’s most remote resort course.

After all, the resort is located in Lajitas, Texas, a small town that’s a 4.5-hour drive from the nearest commercial airport: Midland International Air & Space Port.

Golfers shouldn’t let this distance prevent them from visiting though. To avoid long drives, they can simply use Lajitas Golf Resort’s own airport instead. Featuring a 6,500-foot runway, it will accommodate most private aircrafts.

In addition, the resort’s airport offers weekly direct flights from Austin, Dallas and Houston, in partnership with JSX and SkyWest Charters. Therefore, if golfers fly from either of these markets, they’ll arrive at the resort in roughly 1.5 hours.

“Our remote location, nestled on the banks of the Rio Grande, between Big Bend National Park and Big Bend State Park—as well as the area’s geography—make Lajitas Golf Resort ultra unique,” McNamara emphasizes.

A Distinct, One-of-a-Kind Experience

Once golfers arrive at the resort and soak in the beauty that surrounds them, from the area’s amazing vistas to its unspoiled views, they’ll soon understand why Lajitas Golf Resort and Black Jack’s Crossing are on many golfers’ bucket lists.

First, Lajitas Golf Resort is situated on 27,000 acres. It isn’t uncommon for guests to see bobcats, javelinas, wild horses and occasional mountain lions traverse the grounds during their stays. No wonder why Lajitas Golf Resort’s slogan is “The Destination is Worth the Journey”!

Second, Black Jack’s Crossing is a five-star gem and a “must play” for golf course afficionados. Designed by Lanny Wadkins, the par-72 layout features four sets of tee boxes. For a true challenge, golfers can play from the Black tees, leading to a 7,413-yard test. If they’d prefer a less daunting round, they may also play the Maroon (6,858 yards), Gold (6,111 yards) or Rose (5,442 yards) tees. The bottom line? Golfers of all skill levels can enjoy the course.

“Black Jack’s Crossing is ranked the ‘#1 Course You Can Play in Texas’ by Golfweek and The Dallas Morning News,” McNamara says. “It’s received these rankings for five and 11 straight years, respectively."

He adds, “Additionally, the course is rated #36 on the ‘Top 100 Resort Courses in the USA’ list by Golfweek.”

Featuring various mountain holes, along with countless mountain vista views, the course was named after U.S. Army General John “Black Jack” Pershing. To further preserve history, the course’s pro shop is the former Lajitas Trading Post, which was built in 1899. When golfers aren’t playing, they can tour the Longhorn Museum too (also located inside the previous Lajitas Trading Post).

“It’s a unique, one-of-a-kind experience, a true ‘bucket list’ golf course that awaits anyone who hasn’t had the pleasure to play it yet,” McNamara says.

PGA Partners

Of note, Lajitas Golf Resort comps every PGA of America member on their golf rounds. If a PGA professional happens to bring a group of at least 12 guests with them, their rooms will be comped as well.

“We are also proud partners of the Northern and Southern Texas PGA Sections and play host to their match play championships each year, known as the ‘Duel in the Desert,’” McNamara states.

While looking ahead to what’s to come, McNamara believes Lajitas Golf Resort’s futureis brighter than ever, as evidenced by recent growth patterns.

“Through our charter flight service, a formerly remote area is now much more accessible,” he says. “And, as a result, Lajitas Golf Resort is steadily growing, year after year.”

For more information about Lajitas Golf Resort, including its hospitality options, visit

lajitasgolfresort.com.