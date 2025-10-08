Why The Wilderness at Fortune Bay, One of Minnesota's Top Courses, is a Must-Play

The natural beauty of Tower, Minnesota’s The Wilderness at Fortune Bay is simply indescribable.

From its rock outcroppings, to its forests, to its views of Lake Vermilion (one of Minnesota’s most popular lakes), the course’s raw exquisiteness is a sight to behold.

“The Wilderness sits on an awesome piece of property,” emphasizes PGA of America Golf Professional Bill Manahan, the course's General Manager.

"Awesome" is certainly one word that will come to your mind while viewing the course’s treelined fairways, pristine greens and wide array of rock outcroppings — set against a backdrop of utter, immaculate splendor, as the sun glistens on the trees and water.

“A portion of the course rests against Lake Vermilion, creating a spectacular experience for golfers as they travel from across the United States,” Manahan adds.

One of the Best Courses in Minnesota

Based on The Wilderness at Fortune Bay’s natural grandeur alone, it will provide a “special experience” for all golfers, according to Manahan.

But factor in the course’s peacefulness, along with other attributes, too? Well, you simply have to see it to fully understand.

“With its several split fairways that have been designed around the natural rock outcroppings, it’s a special experience,” Manahan says. “Our service is exceptional as well, and the golf course offers tranquility, ensuring all golfers will enjoy themselves.”

Designed by Jeff Brauer, the 18-hole championship course is owned by the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa. Located within walking distance of Fortune Bay Resort Casino, which has 173 rooms, the course has been rated Minnesota’s “#1 Casino Golf Course” by Golfweek.

It’s also been ranked among the top-five “Best Public Golf Courses in Minnesota” by Golfweek, one of the “Top 200 Resort Golf Courses” by Golfweek and one of “America's 100 Greatest You Can Play” by Golf Digest.

Aside from its peaceful, natural settings, The Wilderness at Fortune Bay has not only become known as a top public course, but a relaxing getaway as well, due to its high playability. Offering six sets of tee boxes, the course can play as long as 7,207 yards or as short as 5,324 yards.

“Everyone will find a set of tees they can play from,” Manahan states. “The course was designed for everyone’s enjoyment — and will continue to be relished by all golfers.”

'A Special Time for Golf Lovers'

Undoubtedly, The Wilderness at Fortune Bay has an amazing past. After all, it’s welcomed thousands of guests from around the world since 2004. But its future may be even brighter than its past.

For example, the course’s staff members are preparing to begin an in-house bunker revitalization project, which will reestablish bunkers’ edges, leading to more enhanced appearances. Additionally, each planting bed will be revitalized.

“As we move forward, we’d also like to expand our practice area to include a pitching and chipping area, along with a possible two-hole practice course that will be utilized before or after rounds,” Manahan says.

The overarching goal, according to Manahan? To continuously highlight the course’s beauty and, in turn, steadily increase its customer base.

“Our location allows groups to get away from metro areas’ distractions and enjoy Northern Minnesota,” he says. “In fact, over 50% of our tee times are reserved before we open for the season since groups are booking their summer golf trips.”

"The Wilderness sits on an awesome piece of property. Each get-together is a special time for golf lovers to really get away and play somewhere very special." Bill Manahan, PGA

Due to the course’s upcoming renovations, Manahan believes groups will continue to congregate here for years to come, following suit with those who have done so in the past.

“Most of our groups return season after season,” he adds. “Each get-together is a special time for golf lovers to really get away and play somewhere very special.”

