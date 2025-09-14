Hidden Gem Alert: Why Golfers Love Blue Top Ridge in Iowa

Maybe you’re a brand-new golfer. Or perhaps you’ve been playing for years, but you’ve never broken 100.

Regardless of your experience or skill levels, you’ll feel like a champion when you tee off at Riverside, Iowa’s Blue Top Ridge , according to Mike McNamara, PGA Director of Golf.

“After all, it was designed by Rees Jones, who has created more than 100 courses,” McNamara says.

Aside from the course’s famous, well-versed architect, its pristine conditioning, challenging closing holes and high-end amenities are suitable for professional golfers — yet simultaneously accessible to everyone, too.

A Wonderful Ebb & Flow

Make no mistake about it. As a championship course that ensures everyone feels like a champion, Blue Top Ridge will test all golfers. First off, its length (7,481 yards from the back tees) is daunting.

Second, its course rating and slope are 77.2 and 143, respectively (again, from the back tees). And third, its wide array of holes will challenge every aspect of your game.

For instance, you’ll have an opportunity to play longer and shorter par-3s, ranging from the 226-yard 8th hole to the 176-yard 14th hole. The par-4s range in length considerably as well, from the 333-yard 3rd hole to the 485-yard 18th hole.

Its closing holes, from the 665-yard 16th Hole to the aforementioned 18th hole, provide a difficult stretch of golf, which is comparable to the closing holes that professional golfers encounter on tournament courses.

“The finishing stretch will resonate with everyone,” McNamara says. “The 16th is simply gargantuan, and it has a creek that splits the landing areas.”

"You’ll be looking at your surroundings between each of your shots. The views are hard to describe — you have to see them for yourself." Mike McNamara, PGA

Just as challenging as the course’s holes are, their variety stands out too, as they’ll intrigue all golfers, including seasoned veterans.

“The course’s variety is remarkable, as its ebb and flow are wonderful,” McNamara states. “You’ll especially enjoy the back nine, as it was literally carved into a hillside, leading to fantastic views.”

The views are so inspiring, in fact, that you may even forget about how challenging Blue Top Ridge can be. Almost.

“There are breathtaking vistas, man-made lakes and a river (the Iowa River),” McNamara. “Not to mention, the terrain is very diverse. You’ll be looking at your surroundings between each of your shots. The views are hard to describe — you have to see them for yourself.”

Created With Every Golfer in Mind

Without question, Rees Jones developed a layout that will require guests to utilize their course management and shot making skills. Even scratch golfers will likely agree that high scores are possible if they aren’t careful.

However, as is the case with many of his other designs, Jones created Blue Top Ridge with every golfer in mind. Offering four other tee boxes, in addition to the back tees, you’ll have various options to choose from.

Book your next golf experience with Premier Golf! Experiences include world-class destinations, Major Championships, the Ryder Cup and more. Learn More

For example, during one round, you may want to try the 7,019-yard or 6,454-yard layouts. Or maybe during another round, you’ll want to check out the 5,789-yard or 5,208-yard layouts instead.

Simply put, the variety at Blue Top Ridge will lead to a steady rise in its customer base. In fact, aside from the layout itself, McNamara believes there are two other factors associated with the course’s ever-increasing popularity: its location and performance studio.

Located at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort , which has hundreds of rooms, the course is also renowned for the Riverside Performance Studio. An instruction facility, it has high-speed video and analysis videos, which enable all golfers to receive first-rate assistance from teaching professionals. As a result, guests will once again feel like champion golfers.

“If you’re looking for a gorgeous 18-hole layout created by one of the best, come visit Blue Top Ridge,” McNamara adds. “You’ll be treated like a champion, time after time.”

Other Fun Courses Near Blue Top Ridge

Finkbine Golf Course: Known for its scenery, Finkbine is the University of Iowa’s home course. Known for its scenery, Finkbine is the University of Iowa’s home course.

Pleasant Valley Golf Course: This beautiful, 18-hole course is located in nearby Iowa City. This beautiful, 18-hole course is located in nearby Iowa City.

For more information about Blue Top Ridge, including its hospitality options, visit bluetopridge.com. And to book your next golf trip, visit here.