Top Golf Courses Near NFL Stadiums for Football Fans

With NFL weekends upon us, traveling to some of the sport’s special places, to see football rivalries or maybe catch a glimpse of the world’s most famous couple, Taylor and Travis, is only part of the fun.

You need to bring your golf clubs, too. Grab a tee time at one of the better public courses in the vicinity or reach out to a friend of a friend of a friend who might be able to get you onto one of United States’ true gems.

Here’s a look at some places to go before you hit up the tailgate:

Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin

Whistling Straits Golf Course : What better way to get ready for football than to go play a round at a place that held a Ryder Cup and PGA Championship. Then head 60 miles south, grab a brat and hear “Go Pack Go” ringing in your ears.

Erin Hills Golf Course : Have some time before kickoff? Make the 110-mile drive from Lombardi Avenue to the site of this year's U.S. Senior Women's Open Championship.

Green Bay Country Club : From the 14th hole, you get a view of downtown Green Bay and even the home of the Packers. As you line up your tee shot, maybe you'll dream about a Lambeau Leap.

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Merion Golf Club : Stand in the 18th fairway and stare at the plaque which marks where Ben Hogan hit that famous 1-iron in 1959 and try to tell anyone you don’t get goosebumps. Or look out at the trademark red wicker baskets that take the place of flags.

Aronimink Golf Club : This sprawling beauty will play host to the 2026 PGA Championship. It has the distinction of being the first club to host all three of the PGA of America's rotating major championships.

Aronimink Golf Club.

The Golf Course at Glen Mills : One of the best public courses in a state loaded with them, this Bobby Weed design is just over half-hour west of the stadium. As the web site says, the comfortable atmosphere, impeccable greens and philanthropic mission are why people keep coming back.

State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

TPC Scottsdale : It’s winter. Need to get out of those cold climates? Why not go to check out the madness of the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, home of the WM Phoenix Open. It won’t be as loud as it is during tournament week, but close your eyes and you can feel it.

The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

We-Ko-Pa Golf Club : There are two courses here, but you'll want to take a spin around the Saguaro. Couple great golf with stunning views of the surrounding mountain ranges, it's a good way to wait for an afternoon kickoff.

Whisper Rock Golf Club: This is where some of the game’s elite go to play and practice. Tom Fazio did the design and it has been called the “Pine Valley of the southwest.”

Levi Stadium — Santa Clara, California

Pebble Beach Golf Links : It's 83 miles, some of it across the most beautiful scenery the world has to offer. So before you watch Brock Purdy, treat yourself by standing on the tee at the par-3 7th or gazing out at the Pacific Ocean up the left side of the most famous finishing hole in golf.

No. 7 at Pebble Beach. (USGA/John Mummert)

Pasatiempo Golf Course : One of Alister MacKenzie's most impressive pieces of work sits in Santa Cruz, less than 45 minutes from the stadium. It is one of America's finest venues.