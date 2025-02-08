Follow Super Bowl Quarterbacks, Scheffler & Thomas: Focus On Your Footwork

It's going to be a great weekend of sports, isn't it?

The final 36 holes at the WM Phoenix Open will be must-watch as always, with plenty of big names in contention. That's followed by Super Bowl LIX on Sunday afternoon between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Believe it or not, there's an often-overlooked connection between these two sports: footwork. Both involve dynamic and precise movements that originate from the ground up.

Let's explore the significance of footwork, drawing parallels between Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, and NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, who will compete in this year's Super Bowl.

Establishing a solid foundation is key in golf. Proper footwork allows golfers to generate power, maintain balance, and achieve better swing mechanics. Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas are prime examples of players who utilize impeccable footwork to harness the ground effectively. Their swings demonstrate how essential lower body movement is to achieving both distance and accuracy.

Similarly, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts exemplify the crucial role of footwork in football. Much like a golfer's swing, a quarterback's throw relies on stance, balance and ground interaction. You'll see in the big game that both Mahomes and Hurts display agility and control, too, using their feet to stay dynamic and ready to deliver accurate passes, even on the run.

Advice: Good footwork in golf and football starts with a stable stance. For the golf swing, your feet should be shoulder-width apart, and your weight should be distributed evenly. You'll pivot into the trail foot during the backswing while maintaining balance. As you transition down, shift your weight from the back foot to the front foot, channeling power from the legs to the club.

The Alignment Footwork Drill

This one can be done with or without a club, and focuses on synchronizing footwork with your swing. For golfers:

1. Set up with a golf club aligned on the ground perpendicular to your target line.

2. Practice moving your weight from the back foot to the front foot, ensuring smooth and rhythmic transitions as you swing.

3. Visualize Mahomes or Hurts in the pocket, shifting weight from the back to the front foot, then execute your swing with focused footwork.

A Training Aid For Footwork Feedback

One of the standout new products at the 2025 PGA Show was the BAL.ON Smart Kit , which is a groundbreaking innovation that is transforming footwork analysis through wearable technology. This state-of-the-art device maps and tracks footwork patterns in real time, providing golfers with valuable insights into their balance and pressure distribution.

With insights into weight shifts and stance stability, golfers can purposefully adjust their footwork to improve swing performance, much like NFL teams analyze quarterback footwork for optimized game strategies. If you're looking for a training aid this winter to help improve your game, the Smart Kit is a great choice.

To summarize, think about these three keys in regards to your footwork:

1. Balance and Awareness: Practice with BAL.ON's wearable technology to become more aware of your footwork's impact on your swing. Or, at your next lesson, ask your PGA Coach if they have forceplate technology so you can see heatmaps of your footwork.

2. Footwork Exercises: Incorporate golf-specific exercises that promote agility and balance in your training regimen. Mahomes, Hurts, Scheffler and Thomas all do agility and balance-based moves to get ready for games and tournaments. Why shouldn't you be any different? Start with these exercises from PGA Coach Thor Parrish or these balance moves from Charlene Bendt if you need suggestions!

3. Regular Drills: Consistently practice drills like the alignment footwork drill to keep footwork sharp and responsive. Incorporate it into your range sessions so you don't stray too far from good fundamentals.

Whether you're inspired by Scheffler's impressive drives, Thomas's artistry, Mahomes' magical throws, or Hurts' ability to throw accurate passes, the takeaway is clear — in both golf and football, your feet are your foundation. Mastering footwork improves your game and builds a deeper connection with the ground, the true source of power and precision.

As you watch these athletes in action this weekend, keep on eye on their feet. You'll see that good throws and swings all rely on excellent footwork.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. You can check out his three weekly columns on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.