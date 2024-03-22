Golf Exercises: Three Stretches to Improve Swing Flexibility & Mobility

Stretching is crucial for golfers, both to help you prepare for a long day on the course, but also as a great way to help your body recover and prevent injuries.

We asked PGA Coach Thor Parrish , founder of Thunder Performance in Fort Myers, Florida, for some flexibility exercises that all golfers can incorporate into their pre- and post-golf round routine. These stretches are proven to help gain distance and accuracy, and increase golfers' range of motion in the golf swing.

In the video below, Parrish explains how to properly perform three easy flexibility exercises that all golfers can use.

Duration: Hold stretches for 30-60 seconds. Repeat 2-3 times as needed.