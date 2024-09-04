Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Peyton Manning Tried the Happy Gilmore Swing — It Went Poorly

Published on

As the NFL season approaches, you've probably nailed down your Sunday football routine and aced your fantasy draft. But there’s one “play” you might still be struggling with: the "Happy Gilmore" swing.
Made famous by Adam Sandler's character Happy Gilmore in the namesake movie, this unconventional drive is either a game-changer or a total bust as Super Bowl-winning Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning found out.

In an exciting and hilarious collaboration called 18 FORE 18, the PGA of America paired up Manning with 2024 PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year Tony Pancake for the two go head-to-head in a series of shot-making challenges, all while answering fan questions about golf, football, and life off the field.

One of the shots was the Happy Gilmore swing, and we'll let you see how it went for Mr. Manning.

