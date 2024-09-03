Watch Peyton Manning and Tony Pancake, PGA, Go Head-To-Head in 18 FORE 18

Football season is officially here, and the PGA of America is celebrating with a little challenge between two legends.

That's Peyton Manning, the Super Bowl winning, Hall of Fame quarterback, and Tony Pancake, the longtime PGA Head Professional at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Indiana, who's the 2024 PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year.

Pancake and Manning know each other well and became good friends when Peyton played for the Indianapolis Colts. He was also his PGA Coach for years at Crooked Stick when Manning lived in Indiana.

But, this time, the two aren't getting together for a lesson.

Instead, it's a fun segment called 18 FORE 18, where the two go head-to-head in a shot-making extravaganza for points, answer questions about golf, football and family, and tackle a myriad of fun golf shots . . . including an epic attempt at mastering the Happy Gilmore swing.



Oh, and Eli Manning has a cameo, too. Enjoy!