PGA of America, Omaha Productions Present “When I Grow Up”

The PGA of America, in partnership with Omaha Productions, present “When I Grow Up,” the latest 30-second TV advertisement in the Association’s “We Love this Game” campaign. The ad, featuring 2024 PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year Tony Pancake, will air on SportsCenter during the “Elite 8” of the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The ad will be featured on ESPN digital platforms, including ESPN+, ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Additionally, select spots will run on Turner Broadcasting System’s digital platforms. The campaign will continue on ESPN and CBS during the 2024 PGA Championship (May 13-19).

The campaign elevates and reinforces the role of the more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who comprise the PGA of America, showing how they influence the present and future of the sport and industry by delivering more enjoyable experiences to golfers everywhere.

“When I Grow Up” showcases the sought-after attributes of a career as a PGA of America Golf Professional: being outdoors, being a leader in the community and industry, making a difference in people’s lives and inspiring others.

“I’m thrilled that my good friend Tony Pancake is featured in Omaha’s new spot with the PGA of America for their ‘We Love this Game’ campaign,” said Omaha Productions Founder and Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning. “I’ve known Tony for twenty years and he is a wonderful ambassador for the game of golf and without a doubt the best golf pro I’ve ever been around. It feels great to recognize Tony, especially since he’s quiet, humble and never looking for attention, as he represents so many great PGA of America Golf Professionals just like him all over the country.”

Tony Pancake, PGA, and Vietnam Veteran, PGA HOPE graduate Tony Marengo. (Omaha Productions)

“It’s an incredible honor for me to be a part of our ‘We Love this Game’ campaign, and I truly value my relationship with Peyton Manning,” said Pancake. “This was the first time I’ve done something like this, and while I was totally out of my comfort zone, I really enjoyed it. Omaha productions were fantastic and made me feel as comfortable as possible. I wish every PGA of America Member could have the same experience. Any one of our 30,000 Members and Associates could have fulfilled that role. I love my membership within the PGA of America and my career truly has been a dream job of mine since my childhood. I hope we can help inspire others to seek the same opportunities we have through this great game.”

Pancake is the longtime Director of Golf at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana, and was announced as the 2024 PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year in January during the PGA Show. Consistently one of Golf Digest’s top 10 Teachers in Indiana, he has successfully implemented many PGA of America programs at Crooked Stick, including PGA Jr. League and PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), positively impacting the lives of junior golfers and Veterans through the game.

A PGA of America Member for 36 years, Pancake has helped steer Crooked Stick’s efforts on the national and international stage since 2003, as the facility played host to several championship events, highlighted by the 2005 Solheim Cup, 2007 USGA Women’s Amateur, 2009 U.S. Senior Open and the 2012 and 2016 BMW Championships. The Club will host the U.S. Senior Open Championship in 2028.