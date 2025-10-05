The Best Wisconsin Golf Trip? Grand Geneva Resort's Brute & Highlands Courses

Despite its proximity to Chicago and Milwaukee (roughly an hour from each), Grand Geneva Resort & Spa enables golfers to leave the bustle of city life behind.

Near the border of Illinois and Wisconsin in Lake Geneva, golfers will feel like they’re in a completely different world. In fact, as they enter the resort, they’ll soon realize they only need to focus on its two 18-hole championship golf courses.

"Grand Geneva offers golf and a getaway," says Ryan Brown, PGA Director of Golf Operations. "It's an escape for anyone seeking a long weekend to relax or an opportunity to practice, challenge themselves and improve their games."

Two of the Midwest’s best courses

At the resort, golfers are greeted with two outstanding courses in The Brute and The Highlands, which have been recognized “as two of the best in the Midwest,” according to Brown.

“They attract golfers from all over the United States, due to their exceptional designs and challenging layouts,” he says. “Golfers also treasure the beautiful Wisconsin surroundings.”

The 15th and 16th holes on The Brute.

Both courses provide golfers completely different experiences, as they have two distinct designs. For instance, The Brute is “a big and bold course that can challenge any golfer,” leading to its name. Featuring 68 bunkers and large, rolling greens, The Brute is more than 7,000 yards long, resulting in a very difficult layout.

On the other hand, The Highlands is a Scottish-inspired, links-style course that requires accuracy, as golfers will hit shots through rolling hills and tall pine trees. Originally designed by Jack Nicklaus and Pete Dye, The Highlands was completely transformed by Bob Cupp in 1996.

The 9th and 14th holes on The Highlands Course.

“Together, these courses offer a nice balance of challenges for all golfers,” Brown states. “Beyond their challenges, the courses’ ever-changing topographies and stunning views stand out as well.”

He continues, “Their natural beauty, through their water features and elevated tee shots, will truly take golfers’ breaths away.”

Wee Nip short course to open in 2026

Earlier this year, Grand Geneva announced that a third course, Wee Nip, will be built in the coming months. Set to open during the 2026 season, the short course will appeal to all golfers, whether they’re novices or seasoned professionals.

A fun, engaging and thought-provoking course, Wee Nip promises more laidback rounds for newer golfers but also enable well-versed golfers to be creative and challenged, as the holes provide a ton of options to play shots.

Book your next golf experience with Premier Golf! Experiences include world-class destinations, Major Championships, the Ryder Cup and more. Learn More

“The term ‘wee nip’ derives from a Scottish phrase that means a small drink or a quick sip, reflecting the course’s playful spirit,” Brown says. “It’s intended to provide a relaxed golfing experience.”

Golf instruction and wellness opportunities, too

Before or after their rounds, golfers can receive high-quality instruction and utilize high-end equipment, via Grand Geneva’s Golf Academy instruction program. Currently offering group instructional outings, the program provides private golf lessons, too.

Additionally, a new golf practice facility recently opened. Featuring various bunker, chipping, pitching and putting greens, the facility also has numerous target greens, ranging in distance from 50 to 360 yards.

Grand Geneva's practice facility.

And, finally, the resort’s WELL Spa + Salon has a new golf performance and Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Program. Created for golfers’ health and wellness, the TPI Program offers them physical assessment screens, based on their bodies’ flexibility and rotation.

"From there, the TPI Program will formulate personalized workouts for each golfer to specifically help them with any needs they may have — in terms of strength, flexibility and rotation," Brown says. "As shown, Grand Geneva is dedicated to evolving, while staying current on trends and best practices in the game. Our goal is to continuously grow and enhance our guests’ golfing experiences."

Other Fun Courses Near Grand Geneva Resort & Spa:

Evergreen Golf Club: Located in nearby Elkhorn, Evergreen has 27 holes that golfers of all skill levels will enjoy. Located in nearby Elkhorn, Evergreen has 27 holes that golfers of all skill levels will enjoy.