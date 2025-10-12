Why The Prairie Club in Nebraska Belongs on Every Golfer’s Bucket List

As PGA of America Golf Professional Loudan Steffes reflects on The Prairie Club’s 15-year history, several descriptions come to mind.

A remote location. A peaceful retreat. A pilgrimage... and those are just a few ways of many to give golfers an understanding of the course's uniqueness.

Nestled in northern Nebraska, The Prairie Club’s location alone makes it unique. For instance, the closest town, Valentine, is 17 miles away. Its population is less than 3,000. The nearest Walmart is even further, as you’ll have to drive over 150 miles to find it. Not to mention, even though its county (Cherry) is the same size as Connecticut, its cattle outnumber humans 28:1.

But that’s exactly why The Prairie Club is so special. If you’re seeking absolute peace in the middle of nowhere, you’ll find it here. Due to this remoteness, the land is relatively untouched, too, leading to pristine beauty you won’t find at many other golf resorts.

The sprawling Dunes Course at Prairie Club.

“The Prairie Club is known for embracing the spirit of pure golf: golf inspired by the land,” Steffes, the course's Director of Golf says.

Pure golf on pure land? Now that pilgrimage is worth every second of your time.

Every Club in the Bag is an Option

Perhaps you’re pursuing a challenging 18-hole layout. Or maybe you want to have some fun on a short course. Whatever you’re looking for, The Prairie Club has it, thanks to five course architects’ hard work, dedication and imaginations.

“Tom Lehman, Chris Brands, Graham Marsh, Gil Hanse and Geoff Shackleford used Nebraska’s Sandhills’ natural contours to create golf that is challenging, yet accessible,” Steffes says.

"Each course provides unique challenges and experiences. You’ll likely be able to use every club in your bag here." Loudon Steffes, PGA

Recently ranked #34 in Golfweek’s “Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the United States” listing, Tom Lehman’s and Chris Brands’s Dunes Course is 7,562 yards long from the back tees. Without question, this distance can be intimidating.

Nonetheless, despite its considerable elevation changes and natural blowout bunkers as well, the Dunes Course is just as gorgeous as it is challenging, due to its virtually infinite Sandhills views. It’s also fair for everyone, as it has five other tee boxes, ranging in length from 5,260 to 7,562 yards, along with wide fairways.

Graham Marsh’s Pines Course, an 18-hole, par-73 layout, provides astonishing views, too. Featuring immense pine trees along the Snake River canyon rim, the course’s views also define its overall experience, especially concerning accuracy. Since many holes are tree-lined and set on the canyon’s edge, you must be precise with your drives and approach shots.

The Pines Course.

Ranked #64 in Golfweek’s latest “Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the United States” listing, the course has six sets of tee boxes to choose from, ranging in length from 5,293 to 7,385 yards. Therefore, you’ll able to enjoy your round, regardless of skill level.

Finally, to further ensure you treasure your experience, The Prairie Club has a 10-hole short course, designed by Gil Hanse and Geoff Shackelford. Featuring no tee boxes, the course is 485 to 1,125 yards long, depending on where you choose to tee off from.

The 10-hole Horse Course at Prairie Club.

Investing in Experiences

To remain a top golf destination, The Prairie Club is planning to continuously devote its resources to course maintenance and amenities, as its chief focus is “investing in the player experience,” according to Steffes.

In particular, the resort is preparing to potentially expand its practice facilities and enhance its tee placements long term, ensuring golfers of all skill levels will benefit.

“Comprehensively, we have among the most robust offerings in destination golf,” Steffes adds. “As our guests put it, we’re well worth the trip, which will continue to be the case.”

