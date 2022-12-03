Go on a Fun Winter Golf Getaway to Hammock Beach Resort

On the Northeast Coast of Florida, near Palm Coast, sits one of golf’s most scenic resorts.

Set on the Atlantic Ocean, the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is an unbelievable facility that has been in existence since 2003 and serves 1,100 Club members and 70,000 resort guests annually. With two spectacular golf courses, 10 restaurants, a Spa, Fitness Center, Fantasy Pool Complex, Private Beach, Tennis, Putting Course and a Kids Crew, Hammock Beach has something for every member of the family.

A view of Hammock Beach Resort (Photo courtesy of HammockBeach.com)

PGA Head Golf Professional Eric Sargent shared what makes the golf at Hammock Beach Resort so special:

"Our Jack Nicklaus signature design Ocean Course and our Tom Watson signature design Conservatory Course are highly desired by golfers in the know. The Ocean Course has 6 holes that are directly on the ocean, almost a mile of ocean front golf with spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean. Our Conservatory Golf Course is currently ranked the hardest and longest in the State of Florida at 7,776 yards from the back tees at a course slope and rating of 155 and 77.8. These are two very unique golf experiences that we know golfers will enjoy.”

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew impacted the resort as a category 3 hurricane, just 25 miles off of its coastline. Sustained winds of 90 mph for a 4-hour period of time at high tide produced a storm surge of 9 to 11 feet completely flooding the Ocean Course with salt water. As a result, all of the playing surfaces died - completely destroying the golf course. Thankfully, there was no significant damage to the resort or residents in the community.

The Ocean Course (Photo courtesy of HammockBeach.com)

The Ocean Course reopened in 2017 with completely replanted turf "wall-to-wall" (tees, fairways, roughs, and greens) with a Paspalum Platinum grass, one of only several golf courses to use this grass which is typically used for greens surfaces. The Ocean Course mows 70 acres at fairway height which gives the course an exciting & pristine feel with very little rough.

The dune line was also rebuilt to not only strengthen it but also to give golfers on the course better views of the Ocean while playing. With these improvements, The Ocean Course is playing better than ever.

The Conservatory Course (Photo courtesy of HammockBeach.com)

Hammock Beach Resort is continually rebuilding and making improvements — In 2021, The Conservatory Course underwent a $1.2 million bunker renovation with Tom Watson Design overseeing the project. Complexes for both the fairway and greenside bunkers were redesigned for aesthetics and functionality. Needless to say, the bunkering is pristine and adds a new element to this incredible course.

With its unique location, seemingly endless sandy beaches & unbelievable 91,000 square foot water park featuring a lazy river and water flume, Hammock Beach Resort provides guests with countless opportunities for unforgettable adventures.

The Pools at Hammock Beach Resort (Photo courtesy of HammockBeach.com)

Adding to its allure, the exceptional restaurants at Hammock Beach recently received a major facelift and just reopened February 2022 to the excitement of both members & resort guests.

The view from The Atlantic Grill (Photo courtesy of HammockBeach.com)

Looking into the future of Hammock Beach Resort, PGA Head Golf Professional Eric Sargent shared this exciting news:

“The future of Hammock Beach is very bright. On the horizon is a new 209-room hotel in place of the current 20-room lodge & swimming pool area. The anticipated opening date will be in the next 4 to 5 years and will take the Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa to another level, truly making Hammock Beach one of the most iconic resorts on all of the east coast. Additionally, plans are in the works to expand the current Fantasy Pool Complex, expand the Hammock House, and potentially bring in a significant golf academy for its resort guests and members.”



