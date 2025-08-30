Golf Tips: 4 Tips From Rose Zhang for Lower Scores

Rose Zhang has looked at the FM Championship in Boston. Of course, we should expect that from her.

The 22-year-old Stanford product sits comfortably in contention, her scorecard telling a familiar story: precision over power, consistency over flash.

Her numbers through two rounds paint the picture of a golfer who understands something most amateurs don't — great golf isn't about heroic shots. Zhang hit 20 of 28 fairways while averaging 257 yards off the tee. Nothing spectacular there. But she's needed just 55 putts total and found 29 of 39 greens in regulation. Perfect in the sand, too.

This is Zhang doing what Zhang does best: trusting her process, sticking to fundamentals, never trying to manufacture magic that isn't there.

For weekend golfers watching her methodical excellence, there's gold in those numbers. Zhang's approach provides a masterclass in building a repeatable game that withstands pressure.

Here's what she teaches us:

Trust Your Tempo Over Distance

Zhang's 257-yard driving average won't win any long-drive contests. But her 71% fairway accuracy? That's championship-level precision. She's learned what most amateurs haven't — distance means nothing if you can't find your ball.

Watch Zhang swing and you'll notice something immediately: effortless power. Her tempo never changes, whether she's hitting driver or wedge. That consistent rhythm is what creates her exceptional distance control, the skill that separates good players from great ones.

Things to Do:

Practice with a metronome or count "one-and-two" on every swing

Hit 20 balls with your 7-iron, focusing solely on tempo — ignore where they go

During your next round, swing at 80% effort and track your fairways hit

Make Your Short Game Non-Negotiable

Zhang's putting stats — 27.5 putts per round — reveal hours of deliberate practice. She studies green undulations like a chess master analyzing the board. Her short game isn't lucky; it's systematic.

Most amateurs practice their driver for an hour and spend ten minutes putting. Zhang flips that ratio. She'll make 100 consecutive 4-foot putts before moving to longer distances. That's not just building skill — it's building the confidence to trust your stroke when money's on the line.

Things to Do:

Spend 70% of your practice time within 100 yards of the pin

Create a putting routine: same pre-shot ritual, same grip, same stance every time

Practice the "ladder drill" — putt from 3, 6, 9, and 12 feet, making each distance before moving back

Stay Ruthlessly Present

Zhang's mental game separates her from players with similar physical talent. She commits fully to every shot, never dwelling on the last one or worrying about the next. That 29 of 39 greens in regulation doesn't happen by accident — it happens when your mind stays quiet and focused.

Amateur golfers love to complicate things. They're thinking about their boss during the backswing, calculating scores on the green, planning their next vacation between shots. Zhang proves that golf rewards the player who can shrink their world down to the single shot in front of them.

Things to Do:

Develop a pre-shot routine and use it religiously — same steps, same timing

Practice the "reset breath": one deep breath between each shot to clear your mind

Keep a simple on-course mantra like "see it, feel it, trust it"

Build Confidence Through Structure

Zhang's perfect sand saves didn't happen overnight. They're the result of structured practice where every ball has a purpose. She challenges herself constantly — making putting more difficult than it'll be on the course, so competition feels easy by comparison.

Most amateurs practice randomly. Zhang practices with intent. Every range session has specific goals. Every putting drill builds toward a bigger objective. That structured approach creates the confidence that lets her commit fully to shots under pressure.

Things to Do:

Set specific goals for each practice session (example: "Hit 15 wedges within 10 feet of the flag")

Practice under pressure — play games with consequences, even if it's just doing pushups for missed putts

Keep a practice journal tracking what you worked on and how it felt

Zhang's FM Championship performance showcases something crucial: championship golf isn't about perfect shots. It's about managing imperfection better than everyone else. She's not trying to hit every green or make every putt. She's trying to give herself the best possible chance on every single shot.

That mindset shift — from results to process — transforms how you approach the game. Bad bounces happen. Putts lip out. The wind changes mid-swing. Zhang knows she can't control those variables, so she focuses obsessively on what she can control: preparation, tempo, commitment, and routine.

When your game falls apart on Saturday morning, remember Zhang's 55 putts through two rounds. That number represents thousands of practice putts, countless hours studying greens, and the discipline to trust her process even when external pressure mounts.

Great golf isn't mysterious. It's methodical. Zhang proves it every time she tees it up.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent Monday Recap on RG.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.