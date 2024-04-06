Golf Tips: 5 Keys to Play Better in the Wind

The second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, held at Champions Retreat for the first two rounds, saw difficult cool and blustery conditions. Only five rounds saw red numbers on Friday.

In the final round today at Augusta National Golf Club, where the wind always seems to play a factor, the conditions won't be as chilly or windy but there will be enough breeze to impact virtually every player.

Playing golf in windy conditions can be challenging, even for seasoned golfers like those competing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur. For those five players who managed the conditions at Champions Retreat, like 36-hole leader Lottie Woad, many of the tips below are likely in play today at Augusta National.

1. Adjust your swing: In windy conditions, adjusting your swing is essential to account for the wind. A shorter backswing and a smoother follow-through can help you maintain control of your shots and keep the ball in the fairway and closer to the greens on your approach shots.

2. Be strategic in club selection: Wind can significantly alter the distance and trajectory of your shots, making it a strategic decision to choose the right club. A club with less loft can be a smart move to keep the ball lower and reduce the impact of the wind.

3. Play conservatively: In windy conditions, it's vital to play conservatively and focus on keeping the ball in play. Don't try to hit risky shots or go for the green in one shot if it's unnecessary.

4. Use the wind to your advantage: You can sometimes use the wind to your advantage. For example, if the wind is blowing from behind you, you can hit a higher shot to take advantage of the extra carry.

5. Stay patient: Finally, it's important to stay patient and not get frustrated by the wind. Everyone on the course is dealing with the same conditions, so focus on playing your best game and don't let the wind get in your head.