Golf Tips: Four Keys to Copy From Justin Rose to Make More Putts

If you watched Justin Rose sink that final playoff putt at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, you saw something rare: a 45-year-old golfer who just schooled the field when it mattered most.

Rose's victory delivered drama worthy of a Hollywood script, but the real story lives in the numbers. He ranked 7th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the week, and only needed just 1.54 putts per green in regulation, 3rd best of the tournament.

Down four shots with five holes to play, Rose did what champions do. Birdie on 14. Another on 15. Then 16. And 17. Four straight to force playoff drama with JJ Spaun. Three sudden-death holes later, Rose walked away with his 12th PGA TOUR victory... and provided golfers with a masterclass in clutch putting.

Here's what we can learn:

Master the Fundamentals First

Rose builds every putt on four non-negotiables:

Eyes positioned directly over the ball

Shoulders level and square to the target line

Claw grip that quiets hand action

Pendulum motion driven by arms and shoulders

Try this: Grab a mirror for your next practice session. Check that your eyes sit over the ball and your shoulders stay square. Most weekend golfers let their head drift during the stroke — Rose keeps his planted like a statue.

Use Intermediate Targets for Better Alignment

Here's Rose's alignment secret: forget the hole. Pick a spot on your target line about six feet ahead of your ball. Square your putter face to this closer reference, then take your stance. It's geometry—lining up to something six feet away beats trying to aim at a target 30 feet distant.

Try this: Mark a spot six feet out on your target line before every putt. Aim your putter face there first, then settle into your stance without moving the clubface.

Build Consistency Through Technical Practice

Rose carves out 20-30 minutes of pure mechanics work, no results allowed:

Setup position and posture refinement

Stroke path consistency

Tempo development

Arm-chest connection (try tucking your shirt sleeve under your lead arm)

Try this: Practice your stroke without a ball. Focus entirely on tempo and keeping your upper body connected. Feel the pendulum motion Rose talks about.

Trust Your Read & Commit

Rose reads greens using AimPoint Express, but technique means nothing without commitment. He uses what he calls an "awareness loop"—a final look at the target that locks in his decision and prevents second-guessing. The man sank putts from 90+ feet during the tournament. That's not luck; it's confidence.

Try this: Once you've read your putt, stick with it. Build a pre-putt routine that ends with clear visualization of the ball tracking into the hole.

The Hurricane Drill: Rose's Secret Weapon

Rose's signature practice routine builds real-world putting skills:

Start 3 feet from the hole at 12 o'clock Make the putt, move to 3 o'clock Continue clockwise (6 o'clock, 9 o'clock) Complete the circle, step back to 4 feet Repeat, adding one foot each rotation

Every position offers different slopes and speeds. It's putting practice that actually prepares you for the course, not mindless repetition of identical straight putts.

Rose's Memphis victory proves that putting mastery isn't about having a perfect stroke every time. It's about fundamentals solid enough to hold up under pressure and the confidence to trust your read when trophies hang in the balance.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent Monday Recap on RG.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.