Golf Tips: Two Putting Drills, Inspired by Viktor Hovland

Hovland, despite being one of the world's best, has admittedly struggled with his game the past few months. What stuck with me wasn't just his score but his revelation about what's helping him turn things around: a more structured practice routine with significant emphasis on putting work.

I can't tell you how often I see golfers—from weekend warriors to serious competitors—spending bucket after bucket at the driving range while completely neglecting their putting. It's a mistake that costs strokes every single round, yet it persists as one of golf's most common practice oversights. Why?

The 40% Reality Check

If you're neglecting your putting practice, you're neglecting nearly half your game. Think about it—roughly 40% of your strokes in a typical round are putts. Would you ignore 40% of your car when getting maintenance? Would you prepare only 60% of a presentation for your boss? Of course not. So why would you shortchange such a critical part of your golf game?

The truth is, many golfers avoid putting practice because they find it boring. Standing on a practice green, robotically hitting the same putt over and over lacks the visceral satisfaction of crushing a driver. I get it. But this is precisely where Hovland's insight becomes so valuable—structure and purpose transform putting practice from a chore into a game-improvement goldmine.

Creating games and challenges during your putting practice isn't just about making things more fun—it's the secret sauce for actual improvement. The following are some examples you can incorporate into your putting practice routine:

"Make Three in a Row" Challenge

Purpose: Develop consistency and handle pressure on short to mid-range putts.

Overview: Simulates the pressure of having to make consecutive putts, building both technical skill and a better mindset.

Steps:

Place 3 balls at your chosen distance from the hole (start with 3-5 feet) Your goal is to make three consecutive putts If you miss any putt in the sequence, start over Once you successfully make three in a row, move back a few feet Continue until you reach a distance where making three consecutive becomes significantly challenging

Reflection: Make note of how your focus changes when you've made two and are attempting the third putt. This mental pressure is excellent prep for actual on-course situations.

The Par-18 Challenge

Purpose: Simulate on-course pressure while practicing a variety of putts.

Overview: Turn the practice green into a competitive 9-hole course.

Steps:

Select 9 different hole locations on the practice green Treat each as a par-2 hole (meaning two putts is par) For each hole, place your first putt from at least 15-30 feet away Complete all 9 holes, keeping score against par (18) Challenge yourself to beat your previous score or compete against a practice partner For added difficulty, make yourself hole out everything (no gimmies)

Reflection: This game-based approach creates consequences for each putt, developing both your technical skills and your ability to perform under pressure.

What Hovland has started to rediscover, and what I've seen transform countless students' games, is that structured practice develops both technical skill and mental toughness. When you regularly practice under self-imposed pressure, those panic inducing four-footers to save par become far less intimidating.

Beyond the score benefits, there's another advantage Hovland mentioned that resonates deeply with me: enjoyment.

Golf is meant to be fun.

When your putting improves, your entire golfing experience transforms. Those frustrating three-putts decrease. More pars and birdies appear on your scorecard. The game simply becomes more enjoyable.