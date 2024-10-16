Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Golf Tips: Four Things We Can Learn From Junior Golfers to Improve

By Brendon Elliott, PGA
When the young stars of the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship gathered at Fields Ranch West last week in Frisco, Texas, they brought with them a unique spirit — unencumbered by doubts or hesitations.
Their fearless approach teaches us invaluable lessons: embrace mistakes, foster creativity, and relish challenges. So, how do we, as seasoned golfers, channel that same youthful fearlessness? Let's explore some insights.
Embrace Mistakes, Learn Forward
The key to playing fearlessly is to shift your mindset about mistakes. Junior golfers view mistakes not as failures but as opportunities to learn and improve. This perspective frees them from the fear of failure and allows them to take calculated risks that lead to growth.
Tip: Change your self-talk. Instead of saying, "I hope I don't miss," say, "Let's see what happens if I try this shot." Celebrate what you learn from each swing, no matter the outcome.
Cultivate Creativity on the Course
Junior golfers bring an imaginative approach to the game. They haven't been boxed into conventional play styles or strategies. They're willing to experiment with different shots and take daring approaches that older players may shy away from.
Tip: During your practice rounds, focus on trying new shots. Attempt a few unexpected angles and creative plays. Remember, the course is your playground.
Relish Challenges
At the heart of every junior golfer is the love of a challenge. The obstacle-laden fairways of Fields Ranch West couldn't intimidate these young athletes; instead, they embraced them with determination.
Tip: Set personal challenges during your rounds. Whether it's focusing on your short game or aiming to reach a certain number of greens in regulation, challenges can inspire improvement and drive.
Step-by-Step Drill: The Fearless Approach Shot
To instill fearlessness in your approach shots, try this drill designed to mimic a junior golfer's bravado and adaptability:
1. Set the Scene: Choose a hole on your local course or practice facility with a challenging approach — place markers at varying distances to represent different potential landing zones.
2. Visualize Success: Before each shot, take a moment to visualize a perfect strike landing in your target zone. This builds confidence and creates positive expectations.
3. Embrace the Shot Matrix:
Long Distance: Use your fairway woods or long irons to approach. Focus on a smooth tempo and visualize a wider landing area.
Mid-Distance: Switch to your mid-irons. Aim for a smaller, more specific target within your landing zone, and practice a slight draw or fade if possible.
Short Distance: Work with your wedges to create trajectory variations. To engage versatility and creativity, attempt knockdowns, high pitches, and bump-and-run shots.
4. Immediate Reflection: After each attempt, reflect on what worked and what didn't without criticism. Focus on the shot's feel, impact, and result, adjusting for the next attempt.
Adopting the fearless qualities of junior golfers is not only transformative for your game but can reignite the passion and creativity that make golf enjoyable. So next time you tee up, channel that youthful enthusiasm and step fearlessly into your next swing. After all, the fairway is yours for the taking.

