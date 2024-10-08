Two Tips for Making More Birdies

The U.S. Team's triumphant third consecutive Women's PGA Cup victory, with a team total of 14-under, was a momentous occasion.

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth, a PGA of America Teaching Professional at San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida, led the U.S. Team and the field by shooting a final round 5-under 66, earning medalist honors and finishing the week at 6-under 207.

It's no secret that good putting is a major key to posting great rounds and great putting mechanics matter in making birdies. However, it's not only about being a great putter. Taking on opportunities throughout the round as they present themselves can increase your chances of having good birdie looks. This will be the basis of today's Tuesday Tips.

Strategy for Par 5s and Short Par 4s

When it comes to scoring in golf, par 5s and short par 4s present some of the best opportunities to lower your score. Taking advantage of these holes can lead to more birdie opportunities and, ultimately, rounds to cherish, much like Eiswerth's impressive performance at the Women's PGA Cup.

Here's how you can make the most out of these excellent scoring opportunities by strategizing your approach.

Know Your Yardages

Understanding your yardages is crucial, particularly on par 5s. Off the tee, prioritize hitting the fairway and consider using a 3-wood or hybrid for better control. For short par 4s, aim for the widest section of the fairway to facilitate a straightforward approach.

Plan Your Approach

For par 5s, often, it's wise to approach them as a three-shot hole unless you're sure you can reach the green in two. Aim to leave your second shot at a comfortable wedge distance for an easy pitch. On short par 4's, be assertive with your approach to have a manageable birdie putt.

Drills to Improve Proximity

Target Practice Drill

Setup: Find an open spot on the range and establish targets at 50, 75, and 100 yards.

Execution: Aim for each target using different wedges, concentrating on precision and trajectory. The goal is to consistently land within a 10-foot radius of each marker.

Purpose: This drill enhances your short game, improving distance control and accuracy.

3-2-1 Ladder Drill

Setup: Place three tees or flags on the putting green at increasing distances — 10, 15 and 20 feet.

Execution: First Stage (10 feet). Hit three putts striving to get the ball either in the cup or within a tight circle around the first tee. Focus on consistent contact and tempo.

Execution: Second Stage (15 feet). Move to the next distance and hit two putts, once again aiming for the hole or within precise placement around the tee.

Execution: Final Stage (20 feet). From the last tee, hit one putt and try to land it in within tap-in range. Think of it like a two-putt birdie on a par-5!

Purpose: This drill builds precision with your putter as you focus on stepwise control and accuracy over different distances. It's a great way to improve your consistency and confidence when trying to make more birdies.

Mindset Matters

Scoring well on these holes involves a blend of confidence and consistency. Stay disciplined with your approach, trust your swing, and maintain patience. Each shot is significant, so dedicate the necessary focus and effort.

By incorporating these strategies and engaging regularly in these drills, you'll refine your ability to tackle par 5s and short par 4s, paving the way toward lower scores and rounds that will have you beaming.

Keep practicing, stay confident, and anticipate a coming surge in your birdie rate!