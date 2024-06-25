quick coaching
Golf Tips: Need to Escape the Trees? Try These Four Recovery Shots
By Ryan Adams, PGA
We saw on TV last week the dangers of going into the trees at narrow Sahalee Country Club outside Seattle during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
And while you may not be facing "Sa-Hallways" every week when you play, there's no doubt you've probably hit a shot into the trees and are wondering what to do.
Not to fear.
Ryan Benzel, the PGA Director of Instruction at Sahalee, and Abby Parsons, the PGA Head Professional at Pinnacle Peak Cuntry Club in Phoenix, teamed up to share four shots you can use to find your way out tree trouble.
Check 'em out!