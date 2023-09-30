A Guide to Betting Sunday Singles at the 2023 Ryder Cup

The Saturday afternoon fourball matches set the stage for another epic Sunday in the 44th Ryder Cup. Hats off to all the players as the competition has set up a sensational Sunday finish. The match math is considerably in the European’s favor, but as we’ve seen for two days, anything can happen at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Betting the Sunday singles can easily get out of hand. The most important recommendation in this article is to start your Ryder Cup singles card with a budget. Determine how much entertainment money you wish to wager before you start selecting head-to-head (H2H) winners.

The second step is to understand the odds. Remember the moneyline, that positive/negative value, describes the favorite and the underdog in each match. The larger the negative number, the more a player is favored to win. Consider also the larger that negative number, the less you get paid if they win. Take those two notes and start to create your winning card. Here’s my Sunday H2H match predictions for the final day of the Ryder Cup.

Match Score: Europe 10.5 United States 5.5

United States needs 8.5 points to retain the Cup, Europe needs 4 points to win the Cup.

Match 1: Scottie Scheffler (0-2-1) versus Jon Rahm (2-0-1)

Scheffler’s confidence is challenged, and Rahm is rested. The ball striking is evenly matched, but as we have seen all year, Jon can close near the hole better than Scottie. The rematch from Whistling Straits goes to Europe’s emotional leader.

Match 2: Collin Morikawa (1-2-0) versus Viktor Hovland (2-1-1)

Collin struggled to close out Hovland on Saturday afternoon. Morikawa can match Viktor’s approach game. Probably the American who can, but the putting holds him back. The second rematch from Sunday in 2021 goes to Hovland this time.

Match 3: Patrick Cantlay (1-2-0) versus Justin Rose (1-0-1)

Rose has not lost and Cantlay kept America’s hopes alive with a closing hat trick of birdies on Saturday afternoon. Rose’s putter has been the most effective on the European side and that is one way to stay close to Cantlay. These two play the match of the day and tie.

Match 4: Sam Burns (1-1-0) versus Rory McIlroy (3-1-0)

Did you see the Rory parking lot video? McIlroy by a Stephen Ames margin. Sorry Sam, I don’t see Rory not showing up for this one.

Match 5: Max Homa (2-1-1) versus Matt Fitzpatrick (1-1-0)

Homa has led the field in approach. Fitzpatrick has one win in three Ryder Cup appearances. Max will win and be crowned the United States MVP.

Match 6: Brian Harman (2-1-0) versus Tyrell Hatton (2-0-1)

Harman has been solid in three matches. Hatton has been partnered with an unstoppable Jon Rahm. In a singles match, I’ll take Harman’s short game and putter to help him get past Hatton.

Match 7: Brooks Koepka (0-1-1) versus Ludvig Åberg (2-1-0)

Koepka closed the practice range on Friday night and recorded a historic loss to Ludvig Saturday morning. The PGA Champion’s form is not capable of keeping up with the young superstar. Åberg’s ascent continues with a win over Koepka.

Match 8: Justin Thomas (0-2-1) versus Sepp Straka (1-1-0)

Straka’s Ryder Cup has exceeded expectations. The European rookie has been able to perform well under pressure. Thomas has carried Jordan Spieth for three matches. Finally free of Spieth, Thomas has his round of the week in Rome and beats Sepp.

Match 9: Xander Schauffele (0-3-0) versus Nicolai Hojgaard (0-1-1)

Hojgaard has great winning memories of Marco Simone. Schauffele’s putter didn’t make it through customs. Nicolai’s knowledge of the course overcomes any nerves, and he takes down the United State’s Schauffele.

Match 10: Jordan Spieth (0-2-1) versus Shane Lowry (1-1-0)

Spieth has never won a Ryder Cup singles match (0-3-1). Lowry has hit the ball well this week and continues to carry that confidence through this match. Jordan will end up giving us a roller coaster of emotions, but in the end, Irish eyes will be smiling.

Match 11: Rickie Fowler (0-1-0) versus Tommy Fleetwood (2-1-0)

Fowler is the only player to compete in one match. Questions surrounding the Saturday sit-down don’t sound good. Fleetwood on the other hand has been very impressive in all aspects of his game. The odds will be rough, but this may be the one match where you have the most confidence in the winner.

Match 12: Wyndham Clark (1-0-1) versus Robert MacIntyre (1-0-1)

MacIntyre hasn’t lost this week and he’s arguably been carried by his pairings partner Justin Rose. Clark has struggled to rise to the moment in two close matches coming down 18. The Cup is settled by now and MacIntyre starts thinking about the party; Clark gets the win.

Enjoy the action all morning. Set your alarm and don’t miss a minute of the coverage starting at 5:30am EDT. The excitement of 12 head-to-head Ryder Cup Sunday matches won’t be seen again for two years…

Keith Stewart is an award-winning PGA of America Professional. He covers the LPGA and PGA TOUR for Sports Illustrated, The Sporting News, LPGA, and PGA TOUR. If you are looking to raise your golf acumen and love inside information about the game, check out his weekly newsletter called Read The Line.