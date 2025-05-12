Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Hideki Matsuyama Preps for PGA Championship in Pouring Rain

Published on

Hideki Matsuyama is a Major Champion. This golf fans know.
But if there's any indication that Hideki is willing to do whatever it takes to get that second major title this week at the PGA Championship, look no further than Monday at Quail Hollow.
While the course was closed to spectators - those with a Monday ticket can access Tuesday and Wednesday practice rounds - that didn't stop players from getting in their prep work. But pop-up downpours were a part of the story all day . . . and jumped upon Matsuyama while he was getting in some putting practice. Long story short? Some players just want it more.
All kidding aside, golfers can learn a lot from Hideki; and no, you don't have to replicate putting in pouring rain.
"Mental fortitude in the face of adversity is what separates champions from contenders, as exemplified by Hideki Matsuyama's unwavering dedication to practice in the pouring rain at the PGA Championship," says PGA Coach Brendon Elliott. "True competitors understand that mastering your mindset through challenging conditions—whether it's rain, wind, or scorching heat—builds the psychological resilience necessary for when the stakes are highest.
"By embracing rather than avoiding difficult elements during preparation, you develop not just the physical adaptations needed for competition, but the unshakable mental strength that allows you to perform at your peak regardless of what nature throws your way."
Well said. And a hat tip to Austin Eckroat for capturing easily the best clip from Monday's damp day at Quail Hollow.

