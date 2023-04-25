Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Highlights Aplenty from the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Media Day

Steven Alker warms up at the Fields Ranch practice facility during 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship media day.

The countdown is on.
In one month, the world's best senior players will be making history as the first competitors to tee it up in a major championship at PGA Frisco, as the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship debuts on the Fields Ranch East Course in Frisco, Texas.
Leading the professional contingent will be 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Champion Steven Alker, who was in North Texas on Monday, April 24 to chart a course on his title defense — and see the soon-to-be-open PGA Frisco campus.
From starting the day with a custom smoothie alongside KitchenAid's Deb O' Connor, to a personalized scouting trip of Fields Ranch East with PGA Director of Golf and Operations Paul Earnest, it was a busy day for Alker . . . and an exciting one for the Frisco community awaiting a Major Championship, which still has limited tickets available to buy today.
Here are a few of the best moments from PGA Frisco's first official memorable Media Day.
A sunrise to start the day . . .
and a smoothie!
A first go on Fields Ranch . . .
. . . with some help from host PGA Professional Paul Earnest.
PGA Member Tracy Phillips was surveying Fields Ranch East, too.
As were past Champion Colin Montgomerie and Justin Leonard.
Let's discuss . . . the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship!
And a word from the defending champ.
To cap off a tremendous day, how about an opening tee shot?
Until next month, Fields Ranch . . .

