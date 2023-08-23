Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Home of the PGA of America Celebrates One Year in Frisco, Texas

On August 22, 2022, a new era of the PGA of America was ushered in.
The new home building of the centuries-old Association in Frisco, Texas, became officially open last summer, with PGA CEO Seth Waugh and PGA Honorary President Jim Richerson welcoming local community members and dignitaries, PGA staff, PGA Professionals and more to Modern Home of American Golf.
And since last August, the remainder of the PGA Frisco campus has also opened, with the Fields Ranch East and West Courses, The Swing short course, Dance Floor putting course, Monument Realty PGA District and Omni PGA Frisco Resort all welcoming people from around the world to the sprawling site.
The Home of the PGA of America has also welcomed 598 PGA Associates for PGM seminars, as well as hundreds of visitors for building tours and more.
And in case you missed it last year, here's all that the Home of the PGA of America offers:

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

