Hot Takes About Golf, From the Internet

Opinions: everyone has 'em, and we all love to share them. Historically, those opinions have been shared through face-to-face conversation. But as we all know, social media has become the king of conversation.

Sharing your opinion online these days is about as normal as going to the grocery store. So, we got curious. We asked for some of our followers opinions on the game of golf. And they didn't disappoint.

Here are some of the most interesting hot takes our audience shared:

It's the greatest sport of all time.

- @yawhointhewhat, X

Bunkers should not be raked.

- @maybelayup, X

75% is just mindset.

- @st1egz, X

Don’t say good putt while my ball is still rolling towards the hole.

- bretts_ill, IG

Most humbling, challenging and rewarding game I've ever played, so gracious that this was introduced to me by loved ones and encouraged by my wife, wish I started earlier , love it

- Romar Aary, Facebook

Life mimics golf.

- Michael Haywood, Facebook

Don't keep score... haven't thrown or broken a club since I started playing that way.

- Todd Francis, Facebook

If it ain’t fun, stop playing.

- Tim Brennan, Facebook

