How Golf Helped Shae DiBasio Honor Her Father and Inspire a Championship Team

“Are you there to serve the team, or just be on it?”

Shae DiBasio began telling her story with a simple yet powerful quote from her late dad, Brian, who passed away unexpectedly last February. It came during a time in her life when, as she describes it, she wasn’t taking golf too seriously.

After being introduced to the game by her dad and grandfather at a young age, Shae took a long break and got back into golf with her high school team.

“My high school golf journey has definitely been about more than scores,” she said. “When I first started playing in my sophomore year, I was still learning the game and trying to find confidence in myself. After losing my dad in a house fire, I started practicing harder in honor of him. I challenged myself to stay after practice, double my practice time and keep showing up rain or shine.”

That hard work paid off in spades. The Organ Mountain High School girls golf team went 12-0 to capture the 2026 Class 5A NMAA State Championship, the first in school history, which earned them an invitation to the PGA High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club July 11-13. Personally, Shae improved from shooting in the 100s to finishing the season with rounds of 86, 87 and 91.

“What we’ve all done as a team is put in the extra work,” Shae said. “The mindset is, ‘Do more than everyone else.’ We’ve all adopted it. My teammates and I will be the last ones practicing, and the last ones at the course when everyone has left. As a collective, we all go the extra mile.”

Grief initially added a layer of numbness to overcome. “Everything became a nuisance,” Shae described. “I became really motivated, but then it really just clicked. I changed my perspective from, ‘I want to leave practice,’ to ‘I need to stay for my dad.’ It transformed into doing something to honor him.”

For the last 18 months, Shae has been taking lessons from Hannah Michael, a standout senior in the New Mexico State University (NMSU) PGA Golf Management Program.

“Shae wasn’t a beginner, but she hadn’t played in a very long time,” said Hannah. “We rebuilt her swing. She puts in so much dedication and effort, and she does her own research and practice in between lessons.”

Hannah and Shae have a strong mentor in Henry Stetina, PGA Assistant Director of the PGM Program at NMSU and co-owner of Mesilla Valley Golf Academy with his wife and fellow PGA of America Member, Kelly. Henry and Kelly hired Hannah as their lead coach across their academy’s three locations. As Shae began showing an interest in coaching juniors, Hannah was more than ready to hire her, too.

“One of my favorite things about coaching is seeing so many kids love golf and watching how easily they fall in love with it,” Shae said.

Henry and Hannah both watched as Shae grew from a reserved teenager who was OK at golf to a standout player with a strong drive, commitment to improvement and desire to learn.

“Hannah has worked with Shae on her confidence and course management,” said Henry. “I spoke with her about the PGM program and that it is a strong possibility. Her golf game has improved so much. She’s doing great with the kids and is coming out of her shell, too.”

“She told me that I influenced her in that decision, just giving her the experiences and opportunities, and I’m so proud,” Hannah said. “Shae is always so appreciative and grateful, and she doesn’t take anything for granted.”

But before Shae charts her collegiate path, something else is on the horizon: this weekend’s PGA High School Girls Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst, which Shae describes as an exciting opportunity for her team to get out of their comfort zone.

“I know my dad would be proud, not just because we won, but because I finally answered his question,” Shae said. “I didn’t just stay on the team. I contributed.”



