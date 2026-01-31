How Justin Rose is Leading at Torrey Pines: 2 Game-Changing Golf Lessons

Justin Rose is doing something special at the Farmers Insurance Open, and if you’re looking to improve your game, you’d be wise to pay attention.

At 45 years old, Rose has set a new 36-hole tournament record at Torrey Pines with rounds of 62-65, putting him at 17-under par and two strokes clear of the field. This isn’t just impressive because of his age. It’s impressive because of how he’s doing it.

Rose missed the cut just last week. Now he’s leading one of the PGA Tour’s most fun events on a special course that has hosted two U.S. Opens. What changed? More importantly, what can we learn from his performance that might help your game?

Let’s break down two key elements of Rose’s game through 36 holes that are making the difference.

The Putting Clinic

Rose ranked first in putts per green in regulation at 1.47. Think about that for a second. When he hits the green, he’s averaging less than a putt and a half to get the ball in the hole. That’s extraordinary.

His strokes gained putting number tells the full story: 3.587, good for sixth in the field. He’s made 16 birdies through two rounds, the most of anyone in the tournament. You don’t lead in birdies without a hot putter.

Here’s what makes this even more remarkable. Rose had birdie chances on all but one hole during his opening 62 on the North Course. He kept a clean card that day with only one scramble needed. When your putter is working like that, golf becomes a different game.

Tip 1: Commit Fully to Your Read

Step 1: Before you address the ball, walk around the putt from multiple angles. Don’t rush this process, even on putts inside 10 feet.

Step 2: Once you’ve gathered your information, pick your line and commit to it completely. Doubt kills more putts than bad reads.

Step 3: Focus on speed over line. Rose’s ability to consistently two-putt (or better) from anywhere on the green comes from elite distance control. Practice lag putting from 30, 40 and 50 feet until you can consistently get the ball within a three-foot circle.

Step 4: Develop a pre-putt routine you can repeat under pressure. Rose has been on tour for over two decades. His routine is automatic, which frees his mind to focus on execution.

The beauty of putting is that it’s the great equalizer in golf. You don’t need to be young or strong or flexible to be a great putter. You just need to practice with purpose and trust your stroke.

The Iron Game That Sets Everything Up

Rose’s approach play has been stellar, ranking fourth in strokes gained approach to the green at 3.147. He’s hitting 83.33% of greens in regulation, tied for third in the field.

This is where Rose is really separating himself. He’s not bombing it off the tee. His driving distance of 307.6 yards ranks 33rd, and his driving accuracy of 57.14% is tied for 26th. He’s not winning this tournament with his driver.

He’s winning it by giving himself great looks at birdie with his irons and wedges.

Tip 2: Play to Your Approach Distance

Step 1: Know your exact yardages with every club. Not what you hit it once on your best swing, but what you carry it consistently.

Step 2: Off the tee, prioritize position over distance. Rose isn’t trying to overpower Torrey Pines. He’s putting himself in positions where he can attack with his irons.

Step 3: Practice your approach shots from the lies you actually get on the course. Hit balls from light rough, from divots, from uphill and downhill lies. Rose scrambled successfully 83.33% of the time when he missed greens because he’s comfortable from just about any lie.

Step 4: Develop a stock shot you can trust under pressure. When Rose has 150 yards to the pin, he knows exactly what that shot looks like before he pulls the club.

The Bigger Picture

Rose’s performance reminds us that golf isn’t always about youth and distance. It’s about controlling your ball, making putts and managing your game intelligently.

At 45, Rose is proving that experience and a sharp short game can still win at the highest level. He’s not trying to be someone he’s not. He’s maximizing his strengths while minimizing mistakes.

That’s a lesson every golfer can apply, regardless of age or skill level.

