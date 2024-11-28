How PGA Professional Connie DeMattia’s Playing Career Shaped His Style as an Instructor

There’s a school of thought in golf that many good players eventually become excellent teachers. Connie DeMattia, PGA, Director of Instruction at Cantigny Golf in Wheaton, Illinois, and the 2024 PGA of America Youth Player Development Award recipient, is living proof of that theory.

DeMattia, a perennial “Top 10 Teacher in Illinois” per Golf Digest, is a highly proficient player who has channeled the knowledge he gleaned playing the PGA TOUR, Nike Tour and various mini-tours into teaching the game to players of all skill levels. He specializes in golf and life instruction for young golfers, offering many development programs that have transformed thousands of youths in the Chicago area into highly competent, confident and competitive players.

DeMattia’s playing credentials were built during four standout collegiate years at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, followed by several years as a touring professional throughout North America. As he traveled, he observed firsthand what made good golfers great and great golfers even better. “After college, I began playing mini-tours and was primarily a ‘tour rabbit’ with some success,” recounts DeMattia. “I played competitively until 27. It was a tremendous learning experience.”

DeMattia, now 56, began his club professional career in 1995 as an Assistant Professional at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia. He became involved in the Golf Digest Golf Schools on the Sea Island property, and was able to learn and observe the mechanics of teaching from some of the best instructors in the game.

“It played an important part in my development as a teacher and coach, and allowed me to realize that providing golf instruction could become a career,” explains DeMattia, who was elected to PGA Membership in 1998.

“My first mentor, PGA of America Professional Jack Lumpkin, pushed me to be ambitious and to use my natural curiosity to learn new things. He taught me the importance of having an open mind.”

DeMattia’s respect as a proficient player translated tenure as Director of Instruction at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago from 2000-07. For the past 15 years, DeMattia has designed and directed the development of the Cantigny Golf Academy located within Cantigny Golf, which is owned by the McCormick Foundation. The Golf Academy is one of the country’s largest state-of-the-art golf training and performance centers, engaging an amazing 16,000-plus youths in its programs during the past 10 years.

“It helps that my background includes playing in PGA TOUR and Nike Tour events, eight PGA Professional Championships and an Illinois PGA Player of the Year honor,” admits DeMattia. “I used my own successes and failures along the way to make Cantigny Golf the place where children of all ages, and parents, feel welcome and come to receive the very best in golf education.”

DeMattia, who leads by example, firmly believes that teaching golf to youths stretches far beyond teaching the fundamentals of the golf swing.

“Of course, it is important to improve one’s technique, but the students should also be learning the fundamental Rules of golf, etiquette and safe play,” assures DeMattia. “The juniors are strongly encouraged to create friendships, treat others with respect and have fun. Our conversations during lessons often veer away from just golf.”

DeMattia recognizes more of a need than ever to help prepare teens to play on their high school teams in a competitive atmosphere.

“After taking care of the younger kids, we had a need for working with the stress of high school tryouts. We began offering High School Golf Preparation and Level 4 Clinics,” says DeMattia. “The program is popular and continues to grow.”

Just like Cantigny Golf’s commitment to youngsters has grown. “I couldn’t be prouder of the contributions everyone at Cantigny has made with regard to that,” says DeMattia.

DeMattia’s Advice for Developing Young Golfers