How PGA of America Golf Executive of the Year Kelly Williams Brings A Thoroughbred Approach to Leadership

Williams is a rare breed among PGA of America Professionals, working at Greenbrier in various capacities since he was 17 and helping his hometown club evolve from a small golf-only facility into perhaps the premier private club in the region.

With the support and assistance of forward-thinking owners and members, Williams has helped transform the facility from 275 members into a 600-member, full-capacity success story, replete with an 18-hole championship golf course featuring a new, automated irrigation system; a newly renovated clubhouse and dining area; a recently expanded swimming complex; a 19-acre lake for fishing, and a new 16,000-square-foot Lifestyle Center that opened last year.

Miraculously, each of the aforementioned capital improvements were completed without any major assessments to club members. Williams grew up playing golf with his father, who was the Director of Publicity for Keeneland Race Course. Kelly has the same passion for the golf business as his father had for thoroughbred horses, with the younger Williams proving to be a true thoroughbred in directing facility improvements, growing the membership and managing operations.

How did the 44-year-old Williams lead the charge to transform Greenbrier Golf & Country Club into one of the finest facilities in Kentucky? Careful planning, preparation, communication and a team dedicated to delivering a memorable experience for members.

“The secret to our capital improvements is that our ownership group has been extremely conservative over the years and entered into every capital project from a position of financial health and strength – the risk factors have always been pretty low,” says Williams. “We have always done a great job of asking our members for their opinions up front and based our decision on data provided.

“Furthermore, I have involved our owners to the extent that they want to participate in the business plan so that they too are comfortable with the proposed budget for the capital expenditure.”

Morrie and Larry Hart, the sons of original Greenbrier developer William Morris Hart Sr., are the current owners and operators of the multi-purpose club. They have watched as Williams has worked his way up the ladder from outdoor services (managing golf cars) to deciding to elevate Williams to Head Professional when Garrett Wallace, PGA, accepted a new position while Williams was still working toward his degree in communications at the University of Kentucky.

“Larry and Morrie were running the facility, and they saw my work ethic and passion,” recalls Williams. “I really credit them for helping me to develop my management skills and philosophies with on-the-job training.”

Williams was elected to full PGA Membership in early 2007 and credits his ongoing PGA education with preparing him to assume the general manager responsibilities he has held at Greenbrier.

“I’m one of the unique PGA Professionals who grew up in the club I lead today, and there is no doubt my career has grown with the club,” explains Williams, who has chaired the Kentucky PGA Section Education Committee for several years and served on the PGA Board of Directors from 2016-18. “My continued development is really a product of the PGA of America – both the educational offerings and the professional network.”

Williams admits to being “humbled” by his selection as the 2024 PGA of America Golf Executive of the Year, but is quick to credit his staff.

Williams and his son Cameron at the 108th PGA Annual Meeting.

“The award may have my name on it, but it takes a dedicated team to accomplish what we have at Greenbrier,” says Williams. “And above all else, my wife Lindsay and son Cameron deserve recognition for their patience for my passion.”