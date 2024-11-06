PGA of America Golf Professionals Tony Pancake, Joe Hallett & Kelly Williams Highlight 2024 National Awards Ceremony

The 2024 PGA of America National Awards Ceremony honored 12 PGA of America Golf Professionals on the eve of the 108th PGA Annual Meeting at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Headlining the evening were PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year Tony Pancake, PGA of America Teacher & Coach of the Year Joe Hallett and PGA of America Golf Executive of the Year Kelly Williams.

Emceed by Sirius XM’s “PGA of America Radio” host David Marr III, the National Awards program annually recognizes PGA of America Members for their outstanding contributions to the golf industry, both on and off the course.

“The PGA of America Awards Ceremony is one of the most inspiring evenings every year,” said outgoing PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at Country Club of Lansing (Michigan). “Our 2024 PGA of America Award recipients have dedicated their lives to helping countless individuals enjoy this game we all love, and they do it exceptionally well. Their passion, dedication and accomplishments are a great representation of what our more than 31,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals do on a daily basis. To be recognized and honored by their peers as industry leaders is an incredible achievement.”

The PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year is the highest honor annually awarded to a PGA of America Member. It is awarded for leadership, strong moral character and a substantial record of service to the Association and the game of golf. Pancake, the Director of Golf at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana, has served the Association on both the local and national level for more than 30 years, while steering Crooked Stick’s efforts on the national and international stage since 2003.

Tony Pancake (right) with Dave Marr III during National Awards night.

On an evening where all attention was directed toward his personal accolades, he emphasized the importance of his faith and family.

“I think my best moment in golf was the summer of 1979,” said Pancake. “I was 16 years old and I signed up for a tournament and there was a girl playing who was beating everyone. Her name was Libby and she’s now my wife. That was my best moment, but tonight is right behind it.

“I’ve been blessed to have people in my life that are willing to help me for the last 47 years to be a better golf professional. I would say there’s no doubt in my mind that God created me to be a golf professional, but I’m thankful the PGA of America gave me the opportunities and resources to be the best one I could be. I can’t imagine anybody loving going to work anymore than I do every day.”

The PGA of America Teacher & Coach of the Year has performed outstanding services as a golf teacher, innovator and coach. Hallett, a PGA Master Professional and the Director of Instruction at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee, has coached some of the top LPGA players in the world, including two-time Rolex World No. 1 and 2023 US Solheim Cup Captain Stacy Lewis, who was in attendance for the ceremony.

“It just means so much,” said Hallett of the recognition. “All of us who teach for a living, it kind of validates that you really are helping people, even people who have reached number one in the world. It’s a fun challenge to help people take their journey as far as they want to go.”

During this special evening, the teacher became the student, as Lewis came on stage to not only humorously critique a video of Hallet’s swing, but to express her appreciation for her coach.

“I know how much work Joe has put into the PGA of America,” said Lewis. “He’s so smart, and he gave that knowledge to me and helped me become one of the best players in the world. I wouldn't be who I am without him.”

Williams, the PGA of America Golf Executive of the Year recipient and GM of Greenbrier Golf & Country Club in Lexington, Kentucky, started at the club as a teenager, eventually working his way up to the general manager position in 2007.

Kelly Williams with his award.

The award recognizes outstanding services in an executive management position, as well as leadership, vision, courage, moral character and a substantial record of service to the Association and the game.

“I’ve won the trifecta,” Williams said. “I have incredible support at home, we have an incredible team at Greenbrier and the third part to my success is this Association. Those three things I think all together have been my trifecta. I’ve been successful because of that support, and a little bit lucky along the way.”

Other highlights of the evening included the Deacon Palmer Award, which honors a PGA of America Golf Professional who displays outstanding integrity, character and leadership in the effort to overcome a major obstacle in their life.

PGA of America Golf Professional Mark Egly, the long-time Head Professional at Des Moines Driving Range in Des Moines, Iowa, was given a 30-percent chance of living when diagnosed with emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a growth on the wall of his pancreas, but he refused to give in.

"Our 2024 PGA of America Award recipients have dedicated their lives to helping countless individuals enjoy this game we all love, and they do it exceptionally well." John Lindert, PGA

As a lifelong athlete and non-smoker, Egly found this result hard to accept. He would go on to self-diagnose his ailments as Alpha1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a genetic disorder involving the SERPINA1 gene.

“I’m nine years past my life expectancy,” said Egly. “The confirmation of my friends within the PGA of America that is 31,000 strong has really driven me during that time.”

The award is named after Arnold Palmer’s late father, who overcame personal obstacles to succeed as a PGA of America Golf Professional. Egly’s personal relationship with Palmer, which started when Egly was just 17, makes the honor that more special.

“What it’s like to have Arnold Palmer be a part of your life for 46 years is beyond the scope of your imagination,” said Egly. “I feel like I’ve won this award twice because of that.”

Mark Egly (left) and Jon DePriest.

Jon DePriest, PGA, the Director of Golf Operations at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, Illinois, humbly reflected on his time spent with our nation’s Veterans, while being honored with the Patriot Award.

The honor goes to a PGA of America Golf Professional who personifies patriotism through the game of golf and demonstrates unwavering commitment and dedication to the men and women who have valiantly served and protected the United States of America

“I think the biggest thing every PGA Professional should remember is you’re in this industry because you love this game,” said DePriest. “Having the opportunity to spread this love for the game to our military Veterans, the men and women who have served all over the world protecting us and keeping us safe at night, needs to be done.”

Jim Smith Jr., PGA, the Director of Golf at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, was honored with the Bill Strausbaugh Award, which recognizes a PGA of America Member who demonstrates exceptional character, integrity and leadership through teaching and mentoring other PGA of America Golf Professionals.

The PGA of America Player Development Award was bestowed upon Crystal Morse, PGA, the PGA Head Professional at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin, Indiana. Connie DeMattia, PGA, the Director of Instruction at Cantigny Golf in Wheaton, Illinois, was honored with the Youth Player Development Award.

The 2024 Merchandisers of the Year, Jason Loomis, Robert Koontz and Morgan Jewell.

PGA Merchandiser of the Year Awards went to Robert Koontz, PGA, Head Professional at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana (Resort Category); Morgan Jewell, PGA, Head Professional at Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida (Private Category); and Jason Loomis, PGA, GM at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut (Public Category).

The Herb Graffis Award was presented to the Iowa PGA Section today during the PGA Annual Meeting. The honor is given annually to one of the 41 PGA of America Sections that has shown tireless dedication to grow the game of golf and furthering player-development programming in the community.

The 108th PGA Annual Meeting will commence November 6-7 at the Amway Grand Plaza and DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.