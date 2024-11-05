Tony Pancake Shares His Inspiring Journey, Life Lessons & More on The Inward Nine Podcast

Since he started as PGA Head Professional, Tony Pancake has been an absolute fixture at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. As Tony goes, so goes Crooked Stick; Pancake is part of what makes the course so special.

And if you've been lucky to visit Pete Dye's gem of a design, you've probably met Tony, who's now been the Director of Golf since 2010, or at least someone who exudes the warmth, kindness and professionalism that comes natural to him, and those who have been lucky to call Pancake a mentor.

At the 108th PGA Annual Meeting this week in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Tony's accomplishments, dedication to his craft and life as a PGA of America Golf Professional and loving father of three will be honored when he receives the 2024 PGA Golf Professional of the Year award

It's no surprise Pancake is being recognized for such a prestigious distinction; he's one of the most successful people working in golf. It's what makes him a fitting guest on "The Inward Nine," a new podcast hosted by PGA of America Golf Professional Chandler Withington. On the show, Withington, who was the PGA Head Professional at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota during the 2016 Ryder Cup, interviews a range of fascinating people in and out of golf who share their journeys, experiences, successes and failures, lessons learned and sage advice.

Here's a quick snippet from Pancake on his start at Valhalla Golf Club and the emotions that come with it after visiting this year for the 2024 PGA Championship:

Below is the full episode of Withington's powerful interview with the new PGA Golf Professional of the Year, Tony Pancake. You can also listen to "The Inward Nine" on Spotify and Apple Podcasts