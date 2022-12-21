How to Have Fun with Your Family on the Course

A twenty-five year old tradition in December that features collection of iconic players & their families, the PNC Championship is something golf fans look forward to throughout the year. As we watch some of the best players in the game from the last thirty years tee it up with their family members, a new revolution in golf seems to be taking place. Kids are creating a different kind of competition.

As we look back on some very entertaining golf from this weekend, let’s take a moment and put this PNC Championship into perspective and see what we all can learn from this family golf tradition.

Let the kids lead the way. Legendary champions like Vijay, Tiger and Faldo are hyper Type A people. Watch as they sit back and let the kids do their thing and respond. The next time you play a little family golf, watch the next generation’s approach, and then respond accordingly. Did you see Tiger putting before Charlie in the final round, imagine how much that empowered the young Woods.

Different formats can be fun. Nine-time major champion Gary Player is playing in a scramble. Tiger is choosing another player’s drive. When is the last time you played a format that allowed everyone in the group to enjoy themselves? Mix it up the next time you’re on the course. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA (@pga)

Incorporate the whole family. I love Team Kuchar’s approach. Matt played with one of his sons, his dad caddied and so did his other son. Annika’s husband Mike McGee caddied in their group and Joe LaCava and his son caddied for Tiger and Charlie. Even Justin Thomas' mom Jani got into the mix. If one of your family members does not play, include them. Get everyone out there.

Master the mannerisms. NBC played a highlight reel at the end of the broadcast. It showed all the mirror moves between parent and child. Justin followed his father Mike because he was a PGA Coach. John Dally II copies his dad’s game because older John won two major championships. Copy the best golfer in your family. They are good for a reason, mirror them and make the most of it.

Set a good example. The opposite holds true for the veteran player in the group. Control your emotions out there and smile. Lead by allowing yourself to appreciate every shot and another player’s ability. Show everyone in the group that it is okay to make mistakes. Handle them with grace and above all else just have fun.

Congratulations to Vijay and his son Qass for their big win on Sunday. The PNC Championship is being built up as something special. Truth is that the lessons we learn from the world’s best players while competing with their family are impactful. Take these lessons to heart and the next time you have a little family golf time, make the most of it, because that's what it's really all about.

