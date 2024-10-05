How to Shoot Lower Scores Like Beau Hossler

If you've ever caught yourself admiring Beau Hossler's game when he's on, especially after rounds like he had on Oct. 4 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, you're not alone.

Beau's combination of precision iron play and sharp putting gave him a scorching round of 64, securing the lead after 36 holes. So, how can you replicate such success and start putting those low scores on your card? Let's dive in.

Mastering Greens in Regulation (GIR) with Precision Iron Play

Hitting 17 out of 18 greens in regulation, Beau's A-game precision iron play was on full display. Focus on your irons with this structured drill to channel your inner Hossler.

Iron Play Drill: The Grid System

Objective: Enhance precision and control with your irons.

Equipment Needed:

Your irons

Alignment sticks or tees

A wide-open range

Having great iron play like Beau Hossler sets up lower scores.

Step-by-Step:

1. Set Up Your Grid:

Find a suitable area on the range. Place two alignment sticks or tees parallel to your target, forming a "lane" wide enough for a golf ball.

Create a grid pattern by placing more sticks or tees further down, spaced evenly. Think of creating target zones.

2. Warm-Up:

Begin with half swings using your pitching wedge. Aim for a specific zone within the grid, focusing on a smooth and controlled swing.

3. Focus on Distance Control:

Progress to your mid-irons. As you do, visualize different distances. Swing with the intent to land the ball within one of your grid's smaller sections.

4. Adjust and Refine:

Alternate between different irons. Challenge yourself by narrowing your target zones as you refine your accuracy. Adjust your swing based on where your shots land in relation to the zone you aim for.

5. Review and Reflect:

Record your progress. Pay attention to consistent misses and adjust your stance or grip as needed.

Why This Drill?

Consistency and control, like Beau displayed, are born out of repetition and focus. By practicing with predetermined targets, you'll increase your greens in regulation, just like the pros.

Winning on the Greens: Unlocking Putting Prowess

A solid iron game needs to be complemented by an equally strong putting performance. Beau ranked 21st in putting among 132 players, showcasing adequate touch on the greens. Here’s how you can follow his footsteps.

Putting: The Gate Drill

Objective: Enhance accuracy and confidence on short to medium-length putts by improving your stroke path.

Equipment Needed:

Your putter

Two alignment sticks or clubs

Five golf balls

A putting mat or a practice green

Step-by-Step:

1. Set Up Your Gate:

Find a flat section of the putting green. Place two alignment sticks or clubs on the ground, parallel to each other, starting about 3 feet from the hole. Space them just wide enough for the putter head to pass through.

2. Position Your Ball:

Place a golf ball between the sticks, ensuring it's positioned for a straight, 3-foot putt.

3. Practice Your Stroke:

Focus on keeping the putter head traveling between the sticks as you make your stroke. This will help ensure you're striking the ball with a square and consistent face, encouraging a true and accurate roll.

4. Distance Variation:

Once comfortable from 3 feet, move back to 6 feet, then to 9 feet, keeping the sticks in line. The goal is to maintain the stroke path as you increase the distance.

5. Elevate the Challenge:

To further increase difficulty, narrow the gap between the alignment sticks, which will require even greater precision and control.

6. Evaluate and Adjust:

As you practice, notice if the ball rolls smoothly into the hole. Adjust your setup or stroke if you detect any deviations.

Why This Drill?

The Gate Drill is excellent for refining the mechanics of your putting stroke. It promotes a smoother and more reliable path that leads to increased confidence on the green. Enhancing your accuracy with this drill can mimic the reliable putting performance that helped Beau excel in the tournament.

With structured practice and a commitment to these drills, you'll see significant improvements in your game and hopefully mirror some of Hossler's success at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday.

