How to Watch Keegan Bradley’s U.S. Ryder Cup Captain's Picks Live
The sports world awaits . . . who will Keegan Bradley pick to fill out the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team?
The answers aren't far away, as Bradley will select his six Captain's Picks at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas, on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. ET.
Already on the squad is 2025 PGA Champion Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, who snagged the top-6 automatic qualifier positions at the conclusion of the BMW Championship earlier this month. Now it's up to Bradley to decide who will join those six at Bethpage Black to take on Team Europe a month from now in New York.
Here’s all you need to know to tune-in for this exciting announcement:
Time
11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET
Location
Home of the PGA of America, Frisco, Texas
How to Watch or Listen
The Captain's Picks announcement will be streamed across Ryder Cup USA social channels (Facebook, Instagram & X), the Ryder Cup YouTube page, Golf Channel, RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup App for iOS and Android. You can also listen SiriusXM Radio Channel 92.
And while there's not much time left, golf fans themselves can sit in Bradley's seat and select their own team by playing Your Picks on Ryder Cup Game Zone. Each set of picks will be entered into a prize drawing, so have some fun and share with family and friends before things get real.