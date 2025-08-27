How to Watch Keegan Bradley’s U.S. Ryder Cup Captain's Picks Live

The sports world awaits . . . who will Keegan Bradley pick to fill out the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team?

The answers aren't far away, as Bradley will select his six Captain's Picks at the Home of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas, on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. ET.

Already on the squad is 2025 PGA Champion Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, who snagged the top-6 automatic qualifier positions at the conclusion of the BMW Championship earlier this month. Now it's up to Bradley to decide who will join those six at Bethpage Black to take on Team Europe a month from now in New York.

Here’s all you need to know to tune-in for this exciting announcement:

Time

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Location

Home of the PGA of America, Frisco, Texas

How to Watch or Listen