How to Watch the 2023 Chevron Championship

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The LPGA’s first major championship of 2023 gets underway Thursday, April 20, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
It’s the first time that the championship, which has a $5.1 million purse, will be contested outside the state of California, where it was contested for five decades at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
The Chevron Championship field is star-studded, too. Forty-two of the top 50 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings will be competing, including defending champion Jennifer Kupcho, World No. 1 Lydia Ko, past KPMG Women’s PGA Champions Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, defending U.S. Women’s Open Champion Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson and Jin Young Ko. Saki Baba, the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion, is one of seven amateurs in the field
See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern).
Round 1 (April 20)
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Golf Channel & Peacock
6-8 p.m. — Golf Channel & Peacock
Round 2 (April 21)
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Golf Channel & Peacock
6-8 p.m. — Golf Channel & Peacock
Round 3 (April 22)
2-3 p.m. — Peacock
3-4 p.m. — Golf Channel
4-6 p.m. —  NBC & Peacock
Round 4 (April 23)
2-3 p.m. — Peacock
3-4 p.m. — Golf Channel
4-6 p.m. —  NBC & Peacock

